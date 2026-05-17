As the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament is set to begin, artificial intelligence has named the team that is likely to win the tournament

The AI also predicted two players to win the Golden Boot after the completion of the tournament, and the possible winner of the Golden Glove

After predicting a possible winner, the AI mentioned four teams that are strong contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, scheduled to kick off on 11 June 2026, artificial intelligence (AI) has predicted the team that would likely win the trophy.

The prediction by the AI was a response to a statement made by a social media user who asked for the AI’s opinion on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: AI preicts winner, Golden Boot favourites and top 4 teams. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

2026 FIFA World Cup: Al predicts winner

@lospectra_ had taken to his page to share a photo and asked AI to use the image to predict the possible winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He wrote:

"Hey @grok , using this picture, predict all the outcome of 2026 FIFA World cup."

In response, AI pointed out four teams among the many other teams that would be playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

From the four teams the AI mentioned, it picked a team and predicted it to win the trophy, while also mentioning three other teams that are likely to take the second, third, and fourth positions in the 2026 World Cup tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup: AI names likely winner, predicts Golden Boot and Golden Glove stars. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Stacy Revere/VCG

Source: Getty Images

The response of the AI predicting the possible winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament read:

“Hey! Cool awards graphic. My 2026 WC predictions based on current form/favorites:”

“1st (Trophy): Spain.”

“2nd: England.”

“3rd: France.”

“4th: Argentina.”

“Fair Play: Japan.”

“Golden Ball: Lamine Yamal.”

“Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé.”

“Golden Glove: Gianluigi Donnarumma.”

“Best Young: Arda Güler.”

AI further explained why it predicted the team it picked to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament:

It added:

“Spain’s unbeaten run makes them favorites to lift it!”

Reactions as AI predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup

@Bear_FCB said:

"Guler is over 21 btw so lamine wins the best young player."

@Drsrt7 wrote:

"If yamal becomes the best player then he will be best u21 player also no?"

@lospectra_ explained:

"Disagree, so where would you now put Portugal?"

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In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that people who want to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been told where to watch it. The matches will start on June 11 and end on July 19, 2026. In the United States, it will show on FOX Sports and Telemundo. In Canada, it will show on CTV, TSN, and RDS. In Australia, it will show on SBS and SBS On Demand. Fans can also watch the matches live in the stadiums.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that former England international Eniola Aluko has spoken about why Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She said the Super Eagles were affected by distractions before the playoff match against DR Congo, which they lost on penalties. She added that the timing of the players’ protest over unpaid allowances affected their focus and contributed to the team’s poor performance.

2026 World Cup: US eases visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that football fans from Algeria, Cape Verde, the Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia got partial relief after the United States announced that eligible supporters traveling for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would not need to pay visa deposit fees.

The waiver applies only to fans who bought tickets and registered through FIFA’s visa system before the deadline, although many supporters still face challenges like high travel and ticket costs.

Source: Legit.ng