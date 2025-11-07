A woman explained that her young daughter did something unexpected after she got upset, and it made many people online react

A woman has gone viral after her 8-year-old daughter deleted her number from her phone for shouting at her.

The woman shared the conversation she had with her daughter online, and many individuals are reacting to it while also sharing their personal experiences and advice.

Woman shares chat with her daughter

The woman mentioned in the post that she gave birth to the little girl in 2017, and now the child deleted her number simply because she shouted at her. All this is contained in a post she made available online.

According to a post she shared on her page, @rodah_, via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, she said she needs to take parenting classes again as a result of what her daughter did, which she didn’t expect.

Initially, she posted a story on her page about what her daughter did and then went ahead to share a screenshot of their chat.

The initial story she shared read:

"The girl I gave birth to in 2017 has deleted my number today because I shouted at her. I need to retake gentle parenting classes again. Yooooh!"

Moments after she shared it, she quoted the post and added a screenshot to prove that her statement was true.

Sharing the screenshot, she captioned it:

"Deleting my number at 8 yrs?? Ei, but I will do better."

The post immediately caught the attention of social media users, who stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman shares chat with daughter

@Ole_Chebeo write:

"The problem of single parenthood. If the father was there, I am sure things would be different."

@Papa_Ibeji noted:

"Scenes that will never been seen under my leadership. Will be flying them to Kenya for a whopping when needed just to evade the stupid European laws."

@joy_tich stressed:

"I apologized yesterday to my daughter for always getting home late when I travel like I should keep time or altogether don't tell her nakuja lini. She is teaching me good manners at her age."

@TheHypeReels noted:

"Take away her phone and ground her for a month or more and let her learn her lessons. Send her a message, a strong message to remind her you are not her equal. Gentle parenting don't pay I swear."

Dexter Carrel

@carrelodhiambo7 shared:

"WTH?!!!! Bruh.. if my son tries this, he’ll be hearing from his ancestors in person."

@Kushmapesa said:

"She is texting better than women we dating huku nje & handling a situation quite well."

@KelvinHurting wrote:

"Commendable that an 8yr old is texting proper and correct sentences but a whole millennial wants to text gibberish hieroglyphics."

@Jacquemungai said:.xLol the one thing that these kids don't joke about is being shouted at. I had to learn to tone down my voice when offspring was younger."

