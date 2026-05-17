Two Kannywood actors have been suspended for one year after appearing in a controversial video said to violate moral standards in Kano.

The Kano State Censorship Board warned filmmakers and producers against disobeying the suspension directive

The development has reopened debates online about censorship, morality, and creative freedom in the northern movie industry

The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended two Kannywood actors over a controversial video alleged to contain content considered offensive to public morality and decency in the state.

The affected actors were identified as Amina Uba Hassan and Adam Garba.

The board made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Abdullahi Sulaiman on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha.

The Kano State Censorship Board warns filmmakers and producers against disobeying the suspension directive. Photos: Gov Abba Yusuf/Abba El-Mustapha.

Source: Instagram

According to the statement, the actors appeared in a video that generated public criticism among Kano residents over alleged indecent content.

The board disclosed that both actors have now been barred from participating in any film-related activities within Kano State for one year.

“The two actors were suspended after appearing in a video that generated controversy among residents of Kano State over alleged indecent content,” the statement read.

It further explained that the action was taken as part of efforts to maintain discipline and preserve moral standards within the Kannywood industry.

“The suspension bars the actors from participating in any film-related activities in Kano State for one year,” the board added.

Authorities also warned that any producer or director who ignores the directive could face tougher sanctions under the law guiding film production in the state.

Speaking on the issue, El-Mustapha urged actors and filmmakers in Kannywood to avoid actions capable of damaging the image of the industry.

According to him, the board remains committed to enforcing regulations and ensuring that content released within the state aligns with cultural and moral expectations.

“Kannywood practitioners should avoid actions capable of tarnishing their image or bringing disrepute to the industry,” he stated.

He also reminded filmmakers that the law establishing the board gives it authority to suspend practitioners who violate its regulations.

“Disregarding the suspension order will amount to a direct violation of the board’s regulations,” he warned.

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Source: Legit.ng