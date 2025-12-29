Just a few days to the end of the year, Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the most talked-about military personnel

The names of these figures shaped news headlines and got people talking nonstop throughout 2025

Their stories remain memorable due to the controversy surrounding their names and their actions

Since the beginning of 2025, several incidents have dominated news headlines and sparked widespread discussions.

Although the year started on a positive note and is ending the same way, some events will remain fresh in the minds of Nigerians even in the coming year.

Notably, on September 22, 2025, a tragic incident involving a military personnel rocked Nigeria. The officer was later identified as Lt. Samson Haruna. In the weeks that followed, several other military personnel also made headlines for different reasons.

Legit.ng compiled a list of military personnel whose stories dominated the news in 2025.

1. Lt. Haruna allegedly set ablaze by wife

On September 22, 2025, Nigerians were thrown into shock following reports that a military officer, Lt. Samson Haruna, was allegedly set ablaze by his wife after a domestic dispute.

According to a Vanguard report published later, Lt. Haruna sustained severe burns during the incident and was rushed to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for treatment.

Before being transferred to UUTH, reports stated that he was initially treated at a hospital within the military barracks.

It was widely rumoured that his wife poured petrol on him during an argument, but no official report or statement confirmed the claim with evidence.

Sadly, a few days later, the officer’s death was confirmed. On October 6, 2025, Lt. Haruna passed away from injuries sustained in the alleged fire incident.

Many Nigerians mourned the fallen officer. However, while emotions were still high, another military officer soon made headlines following an encounter with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

2. Lt. Yerima stops FCT minister in Abuja

On November 11, 2025, a military officer caught public attention after a confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over access to a property in Abuja.

According to a report by Premium Times, the officer stopped Wike from gaining access to a property located in Gaduwa, Abuja.

The report added that Wike reacted strongly to the situation, saying:

“You cannot carry a gun to intimidate anybody. I am not one of those that can be intimidated. I don’t understand how someone in such a position cannot follow proper channels instead of intimidating Nigerians.”

The naval officer, later identified as Lt. Yerima, told the minister that he was only carrying out orders from his superior.

The exchange between Wike and the officer, especially after the officerr responded with the words, “I’m not a fool, sir,” quickly went viral. Many Nigerians shared differing opinions on the encounter.

Just when many thought that was the end of it, another military-related story involving a Nigerian serving abroad surfaced.

3. UK soldier vows never to fight Nigeria

The issue gained further attention after former US president Donald Trump threatened the Nigerian government over alleged genocide against Christians by terrorist groups. Trump hinted that military action could be taken in Nigeria.

In response, a Nigerian serving in the British army shared his thoughts in a viral statement.

On November 2, 2025, Legit.ng published a report on the Nigerian-born UK soldier, who hails from Ekiti state.

Reacting to Trump’s statement, the soldier said that if he were ever ordered to fight in Nigeria, he would refuse, stressing that Nigeria is his home country.

He said:

“If Trump gets involved in the Nigerian case, then the United Nations will get involved. Imagine being ordered to wage war in your home country. I would rather quit the military than fight in my home country. Even though terrorists are the target, I might fight for my home country to conquer bandits and terrorism.”

He added:

“To be honest, I would rather quit the military than get involved. Nigeria is my hope. Ekiti is my life and source.”

His statement went viral, drawing reactions from Nigerians across social media.

4. US soldier gives update on Trump’s plan

On the same issue, a Nigerian serving in the US military also trended online after hinting that Trump had approved a strike on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

On December 26, 2025, the US-based soldier gained attention after sharing a post online hours before news broke of a US military strike on ISIS terrorist camps.

The soldier @Horiyourme claimed that the US president had approved a strike and suggested that Nigerians would wake up to shocking news.

Hours later, reports emerged that a terrorist base in Sokoto state, Nigeria, had been bombed by the US military.

The message he posted online before the attack read:

“Trump just approved a strike on terrorist camp in Nigeria as a holiday strike… You lot will wake up to the news… You ask when we’re coming. We are here… Terrorist apologist… remember I asked you to put body… Now is the time.”

The prediction sparked widespread reactions online, as Nigerians debated Trump’s stance on terrorism and the alleged genocide claims.

