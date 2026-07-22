Nigerians can now access laptops, smartphones, and tablets through affordable instalment payments under the C.L.I.C.K.D. programme

Applications open for the C.L.I.C.K.D. initiative, aimed at boosting digital access and local manufacturing

The pilot phase targets 1,000 fellows from the 3MTT programme, with more digital talent programmes expected to join

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has opened applications for its new digital device credit scheme, giving Nigerians a chance to acquire laptops, smartphones and tablets through affordable instalment payments rather than paying the full cost upfront.

The programme, known as the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme, is being implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Nigerians rush to apply as FG unveils credit scheme to purchase laptops and smartphones. Credit: T3 / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

It was unveiled in Abuja by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, alongside CREDICORP’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Nwagba.

The initiative is aimed at expanding access to digital devices for learning, remote work, freelancing, business growth and content creation, while also encouraging local manufacturing through the prioritisation of locally assembled laptops.

Step 1: Visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D. portal

To begin the application process, visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D. portal at credicorp.ng/clickd.

Once the page opens, click on the “I’m Interested” button, which will take you directly to the application form.

Step 2: Complete the application form

Applicants will be required to provide personal and eligibility details, including:

State of residence: Select from the 36 states or the Federal Capital Territory.

Employment category: Choose whether you are a salary earner, freelancer, business owner, student, job seeker or NYSC member.

Monthly income: This field is optional and ranges from below ₦100,000 to above ₦1,000,000.

Digital talent programme: Indicate if you belong to programmes such as 3MTT, Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa or Genesys Tech Hub.

Device needed: Select whether you need a laptop, smartphone, tablet or another device.

Reason for the device: Options include learning, remote work, freelancing, business growth, software development and content creation.

How you heard about the programme: Choose from social media, Google search, school, employer, friends or family, and other sources.

Step 3: Confirm, consent and submit

Before submitting the form, applicants must tick three mandatory consent boxes:

Confirm that the information provided is accurate.

Agree to be contacted regarding the application.

Consent to CREDICORP and its partners using the information to assess eligibility.

After completing these steps, click the Submit button to finalise your application.

Who is eligible for the current pilot?

For now, the programme’s initial 1,000-laptop pilot phase is limited to fellows of the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme.

According to CREDICORP, the rollout began in Abuja, where 77 beneficiaries have already received devices. The remaining laptops will be distributed to qualified 3MTT fellows across other states in phases.

President Bola Tinubu's government launches a scheme for Nigerians to buy gadgets. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

However, the application form also lists other digital talent programmes such as Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa and Genesys Tech Hub, indicating that their fellows may also be able to apply as the scheme expands.

CREDICORP has not yet announced the specific interest rates, repayment period or down-payment requirements for the C.L.I.C.K.D. loans.

FG to disburse N45.bn credit scheme to 500,000 Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has announced plans to expand the reach of its consumer credit programme to 500,000 Nigerians by December 2026, as the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) shifts focus from building its framework to scaling its impact across the country.

The target was outlined in CREDICORP's H2 2026 Outlook, published as part of its 2026 Impact Report.

Source: Legit.ng