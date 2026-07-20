Oman's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that citizens of five Gulf countries do not need a visa to enter the country, and this still applies in 2026

Legit.ng learnt that the Royal Oman Police manages the visa process for all other nationalities wishing to visit Oman for various purposes

Travellers from other countries can check their visa options and apply through the Royal Oman Police's official eVisa platform

Oman has confirmed that citizens of five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states are exempt from visa requirements when travelling to the country, according to information shared by the Omani Foreign Ministry.

The exemption covers nationals of the five GCC member nations, who are free to enter Oman without obtaining any prior travel authorisation.

Oman has named the only countries on its visa-free list. Photo Credit: Europa Press News, R.Hackenberg

Source: Getty Images

Oman visa: Which countries are exempt

According to the official list, the five countries whose citizens can enter Oman without a visa are:

1. The Kingdom of Bahrain.

2. The State of Kuwait.

3. The State of Qatar.

4. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

5. The United Arab Emirates.

Oman visa: How other nationalities can apply

For visitors from all other countries, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) is the body responsible for handling visa applications and entry requirements.

Travellers who do not hold citizenship of any of the five listed GCC states can check their individual visa eligibility and submit applications through the ROP's official eVisa portal.

The ROP's eVisa platform allows applicants to determine what type of visa applies to their nationality before beginning the application process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had released an official list of the only five countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026.

UAE visa-free entry list for European countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed the European countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026.

According to the official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the United Arab Emirates, provided they meet the country's immigration requirements.

The official UAE visa-free countries list also includes several countries from Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng