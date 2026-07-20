Travel Update: Oman Announces Only 5 Countries that Can Visit Without Visa in 2026
- Oman's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that citizens of five Gulf countries do not need a visa to enter the country, and this still applies in 2026
- Legit.ng learnt that the Royal Oman Police manages the visa process for all other nationalities wishing to visit Oman for various purposes
- Travellers from other countries can check their visa options and apply through the Royal Oman Police's official eVisa platform
Oman has confirmed that citizens of five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states are exempt from visa requirements when travelling to the country, according to information shared by the Omani Foreign Ministry.
The exemption covers nationals of the five GCC member nations, who are free to enter Oman without obtaining any prior travel authorisation.
Oman visa: Which countries are exempt
According to the official list, the five countries whose citizens can enter Oman without a visa are:
1. The Kingdom of Bahrain.
2. The State of Kuwait.
3. The State of Qatar.
4. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
5. The United Arab Emirates.
Oman visa: How other nationalities can apply
For visitors from all other countries, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) is the body responsible for handling visa applications and entry requirements.
Travellers who do not hold citizenship of any of the five listed GCC states can check their individual visa eligibility and submit applications through the ROP's official eVisa portal.
The ROP's eVisa platform allows applicants to determine what type of visa applies to their nationality before beginning the application process.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had released an official list of the only five countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026.
UAE visa-free entry list for European countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed the European countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026.
According to the official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the United Arab Emirates, provided they meet the country's immigration requirements.
The official UAE visa-free countries list also includes several countries from Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng