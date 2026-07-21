Bhutan has published the names of only three countries whose citizens can enter and stay without a visa

No African country made the list, as the visa-free privilege is restricted to a small group of nations in South Asia

Bhutan also outlined a separate category for diplomatic passport holders from two other countries who receive special entry treatment

Bhutan, the landlocked South Asian kingdom nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, has revealed that only three countries in the world enjoy full visa-free access to its territory, and no African nation features among them.

This places citizens of these three South Asian neighbours in an exclusive category that most of the world's travellers do not share.

Bhutan publishes 2026 visa-free list, names only 3 eligible countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paula Bronstein/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Who can enter Bhutan without a visa

According to Bhutan's official entry requirements, nationals of:

India Bangladesh Maldives

Only the citizens of the above countries can travel to Bhutan and remain for a specified period without obtaining a visa in advance.

For the vast majority of nationalities, visiting Bhutan involves obtaining a visa before arrival. The country has historically maintained strict control over tourism, making it one of the more selective destinations globally when it comes to entry requirements.

Indian nationals hold a particularly close relationship with Bhutan, rooted in the two countries' longstanding ties under the 1949 Treaty of Friendship. Bangladeshi and Maldivian citizens similarly benefit from regional agreements that afford them access that most other nationalities are not granted.

Diplomatic passport exceptions

Outside the three visa-free countries, Bhutan has carved out a narrower exception for holders of diplomatic passports from Switzerland and Thailand. Citizens from these two nations travelling on diplomatic passports do not require a visa, though their passports will be stamped upon arrival rather than being cleared in advance.

This distinction matters for ordinary travellers: Swiss and Thai nationals holding standard or ordinary passports do not benefit from this arrangement and must follow the standard visa process.

For travellers from across Africa, the Americas, Europe, and most of Asia, no such exemptions exist. Citizens of these regions must apply for entry through the appropriate channels before arriving in Bhutan, with no pathway to visa-free access regardless of the purpose of their visit.

Antigua and Barbuda: African visa-free entry list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Antigua and Barbuda published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of 24 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into Antigua and Barbuda, subject to the country's immigration rules and permitted length of stay.

Source: Legit.ng