A fresh video has shown the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, in a heated altercation with a naval officer, Ahmad Yerima, over a disputed piece of land in Abuja

The video showed that Wike was confronted by Yerima, a lieutenant, who prevented FCT officials from sending them away from the contested site

Wike yelled at Yerima, calling him a fool; however, the officer countered him, saying, “I am not a fool, sir"

FCT, Abuja - A video has shown how the much-followed brawl between Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima started.

The 7-minute 44-second video released by TVC News on Wednesday, November 12, showed the fracas that ensued in Abuja as Wike stormed a contested site with a convoy.

Wike vs officer: New video shows Abuja brawl

The video can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that Yerima, a naval officer, repeatedly refused to comply with Wike’s directive to grant the minister and other Abuja administration officials access to the land. Even when the minister used foul language, such as calling him a fool, he maintained his composure and continued to insist that he was obeying orders.

Yerima repeatedly countered the minister:

“I am not a fool, sir. I am acting on instructions, and I am a commissioned officer."

Wike demanded documents to justify the soldiers’ presence, insisting that no one, regardless of rank, is above the law.

The minister said:

“Show me the document you have. You have no document."

Yerima insisted the land was legally acquired.

Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Wike, later said the land in dispute was controversially acquired by a former chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo (retired).

Amid the disagreement, Wike confirmed that he has already engaged the chief of defence staff and the chief of naval staff, both of whom have assured him that they would intervene to resolve the matter.

Legit.ng reports that Wike, known for his combative approach to governance, has repeatedly vowed to restore order in Abuja’s urban planning, insisting that government lands and public spaces must be protected from “powerful interests and lawless developers.” However, the minister has also faced criticism over allegations of allotting premium lands to close associates and family members, claims he has consistently denied.

Obi reacts to Wike's brawl with officer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, described the altercation between Wike and Lt. Yerima as a "national embarrassment".

Obi stated that the confrontation, which has since gone viral, was “yet another unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder in our country.”

