Titanic Passenger's Final Letter Before Ship Sank in 1912 Goes to Auction

A letter written by a second-class Titanic passenger days before the ship sank on April 15, 1912, is heading to auction in Wiltshire

The letter describes life on board the Titanic, including fellow passengers and how they spent their time at sea

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said letters from second-class passengers are among the rarest Titanic artefacts in existence

A letter written by a second-class passenger aboard the Titanic, days before the ship sank in the North Atlantic, is set to go under the hammer at Henry Aldridge and Son, an auction house in Devizes, Wiltshire, on Sunday.

The passenger died when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, a disaster that claimed roughly 1,500 lives. His body was later recovered and buried at Fairview Cemetery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Titanic letter offers a rare glimpse into second-class life as it goes under the hammer at Henry Aldridge and Son. Photo credit: Max Danenbaum/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

A rare window into life on the Titanic

According to Sky news, Andrew Aldridge, the auctioneer handling the sale, said letters produced by second-class passengers are among the scarcest surviving documents from the voyage, making this item particularly significant to Titanic historians and collectors.

"This letter gives us a historically priceless snapshot into what life was like on board the most famous ship ever to take to the seas for a second class passenger," Aldridge said.

The letter describes the ship itself, fellow travellers, and the ways passengers occupied themselves during the crossing, offering a rare personal account from someone who was not travelling in first class.

"He describes the ship and fellow passengers and how they passed the time. Yet a little over four days later the Titanic was lying at the bottom of the North Atlantic," Aldridge added.

Titanic auction at Henry Aldridge and son

The auction will take place at Henry Aldridge and Son, which has built a reputation over many years for handling some of the most significant Titanic-related artefacts ever to come to market. The Wiltshire-based firm regularly attracts international bidders whenever rare items connected to the 1912 disaster appear in its sales.

The Titanic struck an iceberg and sank during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, killing more than 1,500 of the estimated 2,224 people on board in one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history.

Rare document provides collectors and historians with insight into the Titanic’s voyage before tragedy struck. Photo credit: RalphWhite/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Enduring allure of the Titanic

Legit.ng earlier reported that since it sank on its maiden voyage more than a century ago, the Titanic has had an unshakeable grip on the public imagination.

A monument to the technological progress of its time -- and the hubris of men who thought they had built an unsinkable ship -- one of the world's deadliest ocean disasters has inspired books, blockbuster movies, stage productions and countless adventurers who want to see what happened when the luxury liner hit an iceberg.

Among them, the wealthy passengers and crew of a submersible that vanished Sunday in the North Atlantic Ocean on their way to visit the seabed wreck, on a $250,000 ticket.

Source: Legit.ng