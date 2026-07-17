Iran published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for tourism, covering select African nations among others

Six African countries appear on the list, qualifying their passport holders for a 15-day stay once every six months

The visa-free access applies strictly to ordinary passport holders travelling for tourism and is non-extendable under Iranian law

Iran has officially outlined which African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Islamic Republic, naming six nations whose citizens can visit for tourism without going through the conventional visa application process.

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ordinary passport holders from the six African countries are among 27 countries worldwide granted a 15-day visa-free stay for tourism.

Iran confirms 6 African countries eligible for 15-day visa-free tourist entry. Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The access is non-extendable and limited to one visit every six months.

Which African Countries Made Iran's List

The six African nations that appear on the full list are as follows:

Tunisia

Mauritania

Tanzania

Zimbabwe

Mauritius

Seychelles

Citizens from these countries holding ordinary passports can enter Iran for tourism without obtaining a visa in advance, provided they meet the conditions set out under Iranian law.

The broader list of 27 countries spans multiple regions, including Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, as well as Asian nations including Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia. Several Latin American countries including Brazil, Peru, Cuba, and Mexico also feature.

How Iran's Entry Rules Work

Iran operates a tiered system for foreign nationals. A separate category of countries benefit from full visa waiver arrangements under bilateral agreements, meaning their citizens face even fewer restrictions when entering the country.

Nationals of Lebanon, Venezuela, and Malaysia fall under a different arrangement, where they can obtain the required travel permits directly at designated entry points upon arrival, rather than applying beforehand.

Citizens of countries not featured on any of these lists, which includes the majority of African nations, are required to apply for a visa through standard consular procedures. Iran's official eVisa platform is available through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal for those who qualify for online applications.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng