Nigerians have started reacting to the shocking news that heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal road accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The incident occurred in the Makun area, where the vehicle conveying the two-time world champion reportedly collided with another car under circumstances that are still being investigated.

Two people were confirmed dead as a result of the crash, while Joshua sustained only minor injuries.

Accident claims two lives

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the collision happened suddenly, leaving little time for motorists nearby to respond.

Emergency responders and bystanders moved swiftly to assist those involved. Joshua was said to have remained at the scene and took part in efforts to help injured victims before authorities arrived.

Police and other relevant agencies have commenced inquiries to determine the cause of the accident. Officials have yet to release a formal statement on whether speeding, road conditions or mechanical failure played a role.

Joshua in Nigeria for holidays

Joshua is currently in Nigeria for the festive period following his recent return to the ring.

The British-Nigerian boxer recorded a comeback victory in an exhibition bout against American YouTuber Jake Paul, marking his first appearance after a brief absence from competitive boxing.

The accident has drawn widespread attention due to Joshua’s profile and connection to Nigeria. While many expressed relief that the boxer escaped serious harm, the loss of lives has cast a sombre mood over the incident.

Below are some of the top comments on Nigeria's blogosphere:

Chiedozie Collins said:

So sad to hear this. Life is truly fragile. Wishing Anthony Joshua a swift and full recovery. May God preserve his life and comfort everyone affected by this unfortunate incident.

Emmanuel Uket prayed:

Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident and two people are reportedly dead. May God protect him

@UcheMaryOkoli said:

Prayers are up for @anthonyjoshua .i hope he's safe. The accident looks really fatal. Also, were there ambulances on ground??

Dr. Kelechi Ugonna (PhD) said:

I genuinely don’t know what Anthony Joshua is doing in Nigeria. If you are in Nigeria, sit down and stay at a place! You are a GLOBAL SUPERSTAR. You can’t be careless with your movement. May the lives of those lost in the accident rest in peace. Amen.

