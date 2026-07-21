A young lady has revealed the incentives she receives working for a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Nigeria

The lady showed herself drinking milk provided at work and listing top brands owned by the company

Netizens reacted to the video on TikTok with mixed opinions on FMCG work culture and company benefits

A Nigerian lady identified on TikTok as @merci_kiara shared a video detailing the perks and incentives she enjoys as an employee of an FMCG company.

In the video, the lady drank Dano milk while sitting at her office desk and listed several major consumer brands produced by her employer.

A Nigerian lady shares incentives she gets while working at an FMCG company. Photo credit: @merci_kiara/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares incentives from FMCG company

She noted in her comment section that employees are permitted to consume company products daily and receive monthly packages.

While filming herself at her desk, she called out several popular household brands associated with the company group, including Guinness, Dano Milk, Munch It, Indomie, Kellogg's, Colgate, Power Oil, Hypo, and Pringles.

She stated:

"I'm sure nobody told you about the perks of working for an FMCG company like Tolaram and Dufil that owns like varieties of FMCG products."

She added that staff can take milk whenever they want and enjoy company-produced items at their convenience.

Reactions as lady shares FMCG company's incentives

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @merci_kiara's post below:

Nana said:

"I don’t want to work, I just want milk.🥺🥺😭😂"

sumzyluchy:

"Please, I'm interested, how can I apply?"

paid shedz said:

"😂😂 Check for UAC? Nah, we only take products when it's time for sensory evaluation free Gala, yogurt, and ice cream and so many more!!"

RN_Tricia said:

"This is nice btw, I know of a sanitary pad company whose staff don’t use their product…. They buy others from outside."

Watch the video of her talking about her company below:

Teacher shares salary offer he received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an experienced Nigerian teacher got people talking after sharing details of the phone conversation he had with a woman.

He explained that the woman wanted him to teach mathematics to junior secondary school students and mentioned the salary she offered him.

Source: Legit.ng