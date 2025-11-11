Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, clashed with soldiers in a heated argument.

The soldiers stopped Wike and the FCT officials from accessing a land in the nation’s capital.

Soldier clashes with Wike in heated exchange in viral video. Photo credit: @makun_nupejr/Nyesom Wike

In a viral video, the officer denied Wike and his team from gaining access to the land, insisting he was acting on orders from above.

The minister called him a fool, which he politely rejected, saying "I'm not a fool, sir"

Nigerians react as Wike clashes with soldiers

@Temi_tayour

Well, you are doing ur job, but do not disrespect someone old enough to be your Father. Father too shouldn't harass the Officer. Just find a level playing ground. Again, don't because of work disrespect a Minister, ur Father's mate, if u want to rise. U cn disagree in a polite way.

@12_hizbullah

I love intelligent people. When Wike said to the officer, "Get out, you must vacate this land," the officer simply replied, "I have integrity." One word with thousand meaning.

@22shegs

The bros put Wike in his place literally! He told Wike; "I am an officer and I have integrity"!

@tonyriteb

I love the fact that the officer stood his ground responsibly and respectfully too. The Minister's behavior was not a good one. He should have taken it up with the General that sent or gave them the orders.

@Barnny_sommy

A minister calling a professional military officer on acting on institutions a "fool." That's disrespect on the military. Kudos to the officer. Despite the provocation and abusive words, he stood firm.

@DaaErnest01

The sad thing is that citizens are less concerned about the legal status of the said land. Wike should be applauded for ensuring that everyone does what is right. No body whether Officer or not is above the law.

@Its_Oladeni

It’s simply because he has a backing too, he didn’t just act like that. It was not his uniform, it was the backing.

@marythesa

Wike is lucky it was infront of cameras! That officer for remove all his front teeth’s ! He thinks his talking to his obio akpor slaves !!!

Source: Legit.ng