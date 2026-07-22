Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Omolola Adeleke's university graduation

The governor's heartfelt post drew attention days after VDM claimed he rejected a ₦50m offer linked to the Adeleke family

Davido's father also featured in the graduation photo alongside his brother and niece

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has publicly celebrated his daughter, Omolola Adeleke, after she graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from a Nigerian university.

The governor shared his joy on Instagram on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, expressing deep pride in his daughter's academic achievement.

Davido’s uncle celebrates daughter’s graduation amid VDM’s N50m allegation. Credit: @adeleke001

Source: Instagram

In his post, Adeleke described Omolola's success as a product of hard work, discipline and resilience, adding that he is "immensely proud of the young woman" she has become.

"Congratulations, my daughter. Your family celebrates you today, and we look forward to all that God has in store for you," Adeleke wrote.

The graduation photo that accompanied the post showed three people, Omolola in black academic regalia with a yellow hood, flanked by two individuals dressed in colourful doctoral and ceremonial robes.

Notably, Davido's father also appeared in the picture alongside his brother, the governor, and the graduating Omolola, making it a full family affair.

VDM's N50m Claim Adds Context to the Post

The timing of the governor's post drew added attention on social media, coming shortly after social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), alleged that he was offered ₦50 million to campaign for Governor Adeleke, and turned it down.

VDM had claimed in a trending video that Davido and members of his team extended the offer, saying:

"Davido and his crew offered me money; when they call me say make I come meet the uncle governor, say I go collect N50 million. Ask wetin I tell them. A lot of people will be happy; you no wetin be N50 million? I bounce am."

He also revealed that his last direct exchange with Davido concerned a Ghanaian fan the singer had promised $5,000, and that he reached out via DM to ensure the payment was made after people began questioning him about it.

See the governor's graduation post that sparked the conversation:

Fans React to Davido's cousin's Graduation

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages:

@jumilicious03 noted:

"Note that she graduated from a Nigerian university. Kudos to you, sir."

@remsolbridal wrote:

"Congratulations to her ❤️"

@abright10 commented:

"Congratulations sir❤️❤️❤️"

@osho.steam_30bg reacted:

"Congratulations Governor's daughter ❤️"

Davido’s uncle’s latest family celebration fuels reactions across social media. Credit: @adeleke001

Source: Instagram

Davido celebrates Spain’s World Cup victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido joined in the global celebrations after Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph by sending a personal shoutout to Lamine Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana.

On July 20, 2026, just hours after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final at New Jersey’s packed stadium, Davido posted a congratulatory message on Instagram, tagging her directly.

The singer, who had earlier declared his support for Spain after African teams and Cristiano Ronaldo exited the tournament, explained his choice by highlighting his close relationship with Yamal’s mother, further cementing his public backing of Spain’s victory.

Source: Legit.ng