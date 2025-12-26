Residents of Tambuwal and Tangaza LGAs in Sokoto State report drone strikes by the US military, causing panic and property damage, though no casualties were confirmed

Eyewitnesses in Jabo district described a loud explosion and a large crater on farmland, while a medical practitioner said her house roof was damaged

The airstrikes reportedly targeted suspected terrorist hideouts, and authorities are expected to verify the full impact

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Tangaza, Sokoto - Residents of Tangaza and Tambuwal Local Government Areas in Sokoto State have confirmed drone attacks carried out by the United States military on their communities.

The development has sparked fear and raised questions among locals, as some of the targeted areas were previously considered peaceful.

Residents of Tambuwal and Tangaza LGAs in Sokoto State recount panic and property damage following US drone strikes on suspected terrorist hideouts.

Source: Original

Daily Trust correspondent’s findings indicate that one of the airstrikes occurred in Jabo District of Tambuwal LGA, a community that has not been affected by insecurity in recent years.

US Department of War and President Donald Trump disclosed the operation on Thursday, December 25.

Eyewitnesses said the incident caused widespread panic.

A resident recounted the moments leading to the explosion:

“We were seated when we noticed an object resembling a small aircraft approaching the community. Shortly after, we heard a loud explosion and saw a huge ball of fire. Everyone was terrified. People rushed out of their houses with their families and started running in different directions.”

According to the resident, some community members later went to the scene and discovered what appeared to be a bomb crater on farmland.

“It created a very large hole, and fire was still burning. We thank God it did not fall on our houses and nobody was injured. We recovered some metal fragments and plan to hand them over to local authorities for investigation.

The residents said they are puzzled by the airstrike on the community because Jabo is not facing any security challenges.

The last bandit attack we experienced was about two years ago, when some villages within our district were targeted,” the resident said.

"My family and I were indoors"

A medical practitioner who lives in the area, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion occurred just a few metres behind her house, damaging the roof.

“It happened around 10 p.m. My family and I were indoors when we heard a loud blast behind the house. We rushed outside in fear. Later, we realised it was a drone strike. Thankfully, it did not hit our residence and no one was killed or injured, but we barely slept due to fear,” she added.

Tangaza residents confirm US strike

In Tangaza LGA, residents also confirmed attacks on locations believed to be hideouts of the Lakurawa group. A local government official, who requested anonymity, said the strikes occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight at Warriya and Alkasim villages.

“We are yet to ascertain the full impact of the attack, including whether there were civilian casualties. Security operatives are expected to visit the affected areas this morning to verify what happened,” the official said.

Sokoto Residents Speak on Moments US Strikes Hit Communities. Photo credit: @secmxx

Source: Original

However, multiple sources, including local authorities, told Daily Trust that no airstrikes were recorded in the eastern part of Sokoto state, which has experienced banditry for over a decade.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

FG confirms US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry stated that the cooperation encompasses intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other forms of support, all carried out in accordance with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

US releases video of Sokoto airstrike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of War has released a video showing the aerial launching of the strike on the terrorist positions in the state, confirming a US-led military strike on identified ISIS-linked targets.

The video was shared on the department’s official X handle and was followed by a statement from former US President Donald Trump, who said the operation was carried out at his direction to neutralise terrorists allegedly responsible for attacks on Christians.

Source: Legit.ng