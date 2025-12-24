A picture of Nigerian singer 2baba and his erstwhile wife Annie smiling with comedian Nasboi recently resurfaced

However, investigative checks revealed that the image is a "throwback" that might have happened from an event in 2024

Annie Macaulay recently reverted her social media handle to "Idibia," fueling rumors that the divorce was never finalized

A photo of singer 2baba and his estranged wife Annie Macaulay with comedian Nasboi, hinting at a possible reunion, has recirculated online.

However, findings have now revealed that the photograph was not recent.

Checks on the image showed that it was likely taken sometime in 2024, when 2Baba and Annie were still together.

A picture of 2baba and his erstwhile wife Annie smiling with comedian Nasboi recently resurfaced. Photos: 2baba, Annie Macaulay.

The same photo had earlier been used by a news outlet in January while reporting comments made by Nasboi on the couple’s separation.

Legit.ng recalls that in January 2025, 2Baba publicly confirmed that his marriage to Annie Macaulay had ended.

In a controversial Instagram post, the “African Queen” crooner disclosed that they had been separated for some time and had already filed for divorce.

“I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce,” he wrote, adding that he would later tell his side of the story.

The announcement shocked fans who had watched the couple weather years of public scrutiny and reconciliations.

Months after the separation announcement, 2Baba moved on with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Their relationship quickly became public, and in July, reports emerged that the pair had a quiet traditional marriage ceremony.

However, what seemed like a fresh start soon turned messy.

In November, a video allegedly showing 2Baba being arrested in the United Kingdom over claims of assault against Natasha went viral.

The incident opened heated discussions around domestic abuse, with associates of the singer countering the allegations and claiming the lawmaker was the aggressor in the marriage.

Amid the chaos, fans noticed Annie Macaulay reverted to using “Idibia” on her Instagram handle, a decision many interpreted as a sign that the divorce may not have been finalised.

2baba, Natasha land in Edo for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and his wife, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, have arrived in Benin, Edo state, amid the festive celebration.

The couple who made headlines over their disagreement on Daddy Freeze's live session received a grand welcome at the airport.

One of the highlights was a clip showing a young girl praising the African Queen singer's musical prowess and how he has impacted many people with his craft, a comment that left 2Baba and Natasha gushing.

2baba confirms separation from Annie Macaulay in January. Photos: 2baba.

2Baba seeks forgiveness from family

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba made an emotional appeal to Nigerians to forgive him and his family after a period of heightened public scrutiny over his marriage to Natasha Idibia.

In a video circulating online, the musician addressed fans directly, asking for understanding amid the ongoing attention surrounding his family life.

He said: "Make una no vex again. Make una forgive me and my family and everybody."

