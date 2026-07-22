Content creator Emmanuella took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to celebrate her 18th birthday with a heartfelt post

The Mark Angel Comedy star's age announcement sparked a wave of reactions from fans who had long debated how old she actually was

Fellow verified creators Kola Boy and Funny Bros were among those who showed up in the comments to celebrate the milestone

Mark Angel Comedy's Emmanuella has officially stepped into adulthood, announcing on Instagram that she turned 18 on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The content creator, whose full name is Emmanuella Samuel, shared the news in a heartfelt post that quickly garnered attention within hours of going live. In her message, she thanked God for 18 years of life and asked for continued guidance, wisdom, favour and protection as she enters a new chapter.

Emmanuella expresses gratitude as she marks her 18th birthday. Credit: officialemanuella

Source: Instagram

"Happy 18th Birthday to me! Here's to greater heights," she wrote in the post, also taking a moment to appreciate everyone who has supported her brand over the years.

This comes shortly after her co-star, Aunty Success, celebrated her birthday.

Slide the post below to see the pictures Emmanuella shared to celebrate her 18th birthday:

Fans React to the Age Reveal

Not everyone was entirely convinced. The announcement stirred a mix of birthday wishes, playful scepticism, and genuine life advice from fans. Here is what some of them had to say on Facebook:

Fans pen birthday messages to Emmanuella as she turns 18. Credit: officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

**Mãr Vïñ** wrote:

"Since you've now grown. You can return our bundles we raised you with 😁😃"

Misheal Nenye Mmole commented:

"Happy birthday to you on this special day of your birth which ushers you into the adulthood. My little advice to you on this day: Whatever you do, do not neglect decency. A decent person begets a decent person. Those people that applauded you when you are doing the wrong thing will also be the same people that will mock you when it catches up with you. Focus on developing yourself for now not men because responsible men of substance don't settle for less."

**Joseph Johnbosco Chukwuebuka** shared:

"Aww 🥰, happy blessed birthday to you, dear! 🎂 You're the only person Mark angel asked to tell the landlord he wasn't around when he came to collect the rent... and you ended up exposing Mark right in front of the landlord. 😂"

**Vishon Keto** quipped:

"21st time you are celebrating 18......"

**Steven De Great** wrote:

"18 years? But I thought in your profile it was written 22nd July 2010? Anyways, Welcome to adulthood! Happy birthday Emmanuella Samuel age graciously. Cheers to many many success🏆💪🏆💪."

What Mark Angel said about Emmanuella's video

Legit.ng previously reported that Mark Angel broke his silence on Emmanuella's controversial dance video.

Emanuella sparked outrage after a video of her catwalking and dancing in high heels went viral. Following the criticism that trailed the video, Mark Angel addressed it in a press statement.

Source: Legit.ng