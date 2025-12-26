A Nigerian in the US military has grabbed attention online with a statement he made available in the middle of the night

The young man mentioned something Trump did, predicted what was about to happen, and also revealed another detail

Many individuals who came across his post are talking about what he said, as he revealed something no one expected

The statement made by a US soldier went viral online after the US president, Donald Trump, confirmed an attack on ISIS terrorists in Sokoto.

The soldier’s statement was made in the middle of the night, around 12 a.m. on December 26, hours before the attack on the ISIS base was reported by Nigerian news media.

US soldier predicts Trump strike

In recent weeks, the US soldier had also made several remarks regarding the US military’s plans for Nigeria in response to the activities of terrorist groups.

@Horiyourme, in a message sent exactly at 12:40 a.m., confirmed what the US president did. Several hours later, reports circulated online about the attack on the ISIS base.

His statement read:

“Trump just approved a strike on a terrorist camp in Nigeria as a holiday strike.”

After that, he added:

“You lot will wake up to the news of the strike. You ask when we're coming. We are here. Terrorist apologists… remember I asked you to put body. Now is the time.”

Sharing a message of Trump confirming the attack, he wrote:

“POTUS: ‘Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, even centuries.’”

Reactions as US soldier speaks out

@EddyJames___ added:

"The president tall christians.. by the time those aboki wake up Dem go begin shout online."

@Murphy_Defi stated:

"Na sooo! Yuletide gifts from POTUS to baby N!gerian Terrorists."

@damtosfashion noted:

"I pray other African countries supporting Nigeria will not come together to stand against this intervention."

@King_emmana1 stated:

"So this is what this bro came for? Everyone thought you came to celebrate Christmas when you were taking pictures with cows. Una well done sirs. Subsequent ones should be loud, swift and massive."

@wahalaboy01 shared:

"Lmao I see the news around 3am omo everywhere go blurr for thos criminals rn best Christmas gift lol."

@MummyZaza2 noted:

"Trust @POTUS to give you what he promised. I said it that one day oga ptapta Trump will just wake up from the wrong side of his bed nd give the orders. Just as I thought, and it happened. Nice one Sir."

@Kennan_Prince noted:

"Thank you so much for the strike. We do hope to see more of it."

@Subomy147536 said:

"Na USA soldier be this? Taliban would not behave foolish like this or should I say America is also producing radicals as army...... Nigeria govt approved it."

Read the post below:

