Five people who knew Lt Samson Haruna have come out to share what they know about him

His colleague, neighbour, and even a member of his marriage committee opened up about his character

What they said about him and his marriage caught people’s attention, as they also mourned his passing

Friends and acquaintances of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer who died in a domestic fire involving his newlywed wife, have spoken about their relationship with him when he was alive.

It was reported that the officer and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

Lt. Samson Haruna: 5 People Who Knew Officer Who Died after Fire Incident Speak About His Character

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the testimonies of five people concerning the character of the late army official

1. Committee member shares how officer treated wife

A close friend of the officer, Sunday Ameh, shared what he knew about the officer’s marriage.

The man, who was a member of their marriage committee, opened up about how the late officer treated his wife.

He also spoke on the alleged circumstances surrounding the officer’s death, stating that the officer loved and cherished his wife.

2. Longtime neighbour speaks about Lt Haruna’s background

Nanmwa Zitta Nden, a man who knew Lt Samson Haruna and his newlywed wife for years, shared what many people didn’t know about them.

The man, who lived close to them years before their marriage, gave details about their family background.

He noted that the officer never looked for trouble or had been involved in any for the 15 years that he knew him.

3. Colleague describes Lt Haruna’s character

A colleague of Lt. Haruna, Bapi William Kanam, emotionally mourned the late officer, giving details about the kind of person he was.

He stated that the late officer was supportive and lived a life of impact.

Bapi also shared how he felt when he heard about the officer’s death, mentioning two things he would miss about him.

4. Lt. Haruna’s longtime friend shares last conversation

A longtime friend of the officer who died after a fire incident has shared what they spoke about before his death.

Istix Nyerere shared throwback photos of himself and the officer from over 10 years back.

He also described the late officer as a brother who grew by his side, moving people to tears.

5. Lady speaks about friendship with Lt Haruna

Lt. Haruna’s friend, Nanlop Audu, described the officer as “more than a friend” while mourning his death.

She described her relationship with the officer and opened up about a gift she had wanted to give him.

The lady said in her post:

“I’m so pained right now. My heart feels heavy with regret. I never imagined I would be writing about you in the past tense. You were more than a friend — you were light, laughter, and presence.

“I remember I had a gift for you after the Angels and Mortals game. I held onto it, thinking I’d give it to you soon. I thought time was on my side. I thought distance was only a pause. But now… you’re gone.”

Officer’s brother-in-law opens up about his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the brother-in-law of the officer, Pastor Mwoltok Benjamin Dalong, explained how his death affected their family

The man, who is a pastor and the brother of the officer’s wife, also gave deep details about their families.

