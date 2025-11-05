A man who is a soldier under the United Nations peacekeeping mission said he will quit the military if he is ever ordered to fight in Nigeria

The soldier shared his statement on Facebook, explaining that he will not follow any orders, even those of the UN that ask him to fight in Nigeria

Serving abroad with the UN, the man emphasized that he would rather leave the military than be involved in any military action against his home country

A Nigerian man who is a soldier under the United Nations peacekeeping mission has vowed to quit his job as a military personnel if asked to follow the order of the US president, Donald Trump to fight in Nigeria amid the alleged genocide threat.

This comes after the US president claimed there is an ongoing genocide in Nigeria and urged the government to act immediately, warning that he would instruct the Department of War to take a certain step.

Nigerian UN soldier rejects Trump’s order

While the Nigerian government has dismissed claims of genocide, many individuals have continued to react to Donald Trump’s statement.

In a fresh statement, a Nigerian man who identified himself as a soldier declared that he would not fight against his home country.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Falegan Opeyemi David mentioned that he would quit the army if it came to that.

In his post, he revealed that he is from Ekiti, stating that his state is his life and source of strength, and that he would rather resign from the military than get involved in fighting Nigeria.

The individual, who is believed to be a soldier attached to the United Nations, explained that if Trump follows through with his threat, it would mean the UN would also get involved, and that could directly involve him.

However, he mentioned that he would defend his home country.

His statement read:

"If Trump gets involved in the Nigerian case, then the United Nations will get involved. Imagine being ordered to wage war in your home country. I would rather quit the military than fight in my home country. Even though terrorists are the target, I might fight for my home country to conquer bandits and terrorism."

"To be honest, I would rather quit the military than get involved. Nigeria is my hope. Ekiti is my life and source."

As his post went viral, many individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as UN soldier speaks

Seegun Shegzy noted:

"Just imagine an aeroplane flying around Ogba in Ikeja and a woman shouted, "make una come outside o, the America people don come o"."

Afilabi Razak stressed:

"If Trump intervene in to the Nigeria matter in a manner that's not in the lines of international or global standard.. treating of war, or attempt to remove democrat system of government, we stand as a unity force and fight back."

Olowolafe Mummy noted:

"Truly you be confirmed Omo Ekiti born in naija you really love your town brother , God go bless you."

Femi Zidane shared:

"Honestly, if it's truly to fight banditry and terrorism in Nigeria, Yes! It's a go for me. I believes Nigerian Soldiers has tried their best but their best is not showing. It's high time Nigerian need experience forces to combat these issues."

Yetunde Ahmed said:

"I really wish this explanation can be more elaborated,to my understanding I believe if trump means well not the other way round we should be more happy cos the international military and our own military are going to work hand in hand to fight bandits so we call all be free from unnecessary killing. Outside that then I don't know why their should be war."

