Boko Haram released a three-minute obituary video for its cameraman, Abu Salim al-Barnawi, after Nigerian troops killed him during an attack on a military camp

Al-Barnawi had previously led cross-border raids into Cameroon before switching to the terrorist group's media wing

Nigerian Army troops recovered a Sony camcorder, ammunition, and terrorist uniforms from the scene of the failed infiltration attempt

Boko Haram has released a three-minute, three-second obituary video for one of its cameramen, Abu Salim al-Barnawi, who was killed by Nigerian troops after the terrorist group attacked a military camp.

The video, narrated in Arabic, was obtained on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. It shows al-Barnawi operating camera equipment and taking part in various operations conducted by the group.

Boko Haram released a tribute video for its slain cameraman, Abu Salim al-Barnawi. Photo Getty

Source: Facebook

Acting Military Information Officer for the North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Muhammed Goni, shared the footage and confirmed the identity of the slain fighter, Punch reports.

According to the text accompanying the video, al-Barnawi had previously led raid operations into Cameroon before transitioning to the media wing of the terrorist organisation. Troops killed him last week when his group attempted to attack a Nigerian military camp.

How the Attack Unfolded

Capt. Goni said the incident occurred at Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, where Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters attempted to use darkness as cover to breach the troops' position. Their reported aim was to loot cholera medical supplies held at the camp.

The attempt failed. During the operation, troops recovered a Sony camcorder, several rounds of PKT and 7.62mm Special ammunition, terrorist uniforms, and other combat items.

This is not the first time Nigerian forces have neutralised an ISWAP media operative in the region. On July 12, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed another ISWAP cameraman and recovered video materials pointing to the presence of three foreign individuals working with the group in Borno State. Among them was a Palestinian Arab identified as a trainer and a Moroccan Arab serving as a medical doctor for the terrorists.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng