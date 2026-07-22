A Nigerian palm oil entrepreneur has shared how he built multiple income streams from the palm oil industry

The businessman revealed five distinct ways people can earn from palm oil, from production to exportations

His TikTok video has sparked wide interest among Nigerians looking to enter or grow within the palm-oil trade

A Nigerian palm oil businessman has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down the multiple income streams available in the palm oil industry, urging aspiring entrepreneurs to start small and grow steadily rather than chasing quick profits.

The creator, who goes by @d_cathedral_of_palm_oil on TikTok, shared the video from what appears to be an active palm oil processing and storage site.

A Nigerian man lists 5 ways he made money from palm oil. Photo credit: @d_cathedral_of_palm_oil /TikTok

Source: TikTok

How he started in palm oil business

The entrepreneur recalled that when he first entered the industry in 2017, his entire focus was straightforward: source palm oil from the east and resell it as a retailer and wholesaler in Maiduguri. It was only after relocating to the east that he began to see the full scale of what the business could offer.

He said, explaining that the industry holds far more opportunity than most newcomers realise:

"Gradually, I started uncovering different aspects of the business."

Businessman identified profitable ways in palm-oil business

@d_cathedral_of_palm_oil identified five core ways people make money in palm oil:

Production, Exportation, Packaging, Buying and selling as a wholesaler, and Storage.

He noted that some operators focus on just one area while others combine two, three, or even all five simultaneously.

His core message is one of patience: rather than expecting to master every income stream at once, those who are interested in going into the business should identify one entry point, establish themselves, and expand from there.

He said:

"Depends on where you are, depend on how you see yourself. You can grow gradually."

Nigerians React to the Palm Oil Business Advice

The video quickly attracted comments from viewers at various stages of their own palm oil journeys.

Timileyin said:

"What about us that have the farm. 😁😅"

TianaGold said:

"I stored a drum of palm oil last month and this morning I sold 6kegs and trust me people have been calling me for palm oil because I sell a very good oil. 🥰"

dolakorede said:

"God bless you, am in."

Watch the full breakdown of how he built his palm oil business:

UK-based master's student starts palm oil business

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who stayed in the United Kingdom shared how she and her family returned to her country to start all over again.

She shared the reason for her return and why she decided to go into the palm oil business after her return to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng