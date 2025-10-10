The Nigerian Army has launched an investigation into the death of Lt. Samson Haruna, who sustained fatal burns in a fire allegedly involving his wife in Uyo

Army spokesperson Capt. Lawal Muhammad said Haruna was hospitalised at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital but died on 6 October 2025 despite intensive care

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, pledging transparency and accountability as the probe seeks to uncover the circumstances of his death

The Nigerian Army’s 2 Brigade Headquarters in Akwa Ibom state has opened an investigation into the tragic death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who reportedly suffered fatal burns after a fire incident allegedly involving his wife.

The Army confirmed that the officer died at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) on 6 October 2025, despite receiving what it described as “comprehensive medical treatment.”

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for the 2 Brigade, Captain Lawal Muhammad, announced the development in a statement issued in Uyo on Friday, October 10.

“An investigation was instituted at the onset of the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding it before the demise of the officer. The outcome of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion," he said.

Army narrates events leading to officer’s death

According to Captain Muhammad, the incident occurred on 22 September 2025 and resulted in severe burns to Lieutenant Haruna.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public of an unfortunate incident involving Lieutenant S. Haruna and his wife, which occurred on 22 September 2025, resulting in fire burns sustained by the officer,” the statement read.

He added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing.

“Despite concerted efforts by the medical team to stabilise his condition, the officer sadly passed away on 6 October 2025 while receiving care,” he said.

Condolences and assurance of accountability

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

“The Nigerian Army deeply commiserates with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased officer and prays for the repose of his soul,” Muhammad said.

He added that the Army remains committed to discipline and accountability in the conduct of its personnel.

The Nigerian Army maintains a strict system for investigating cases involving its personnel, particularly incidents resulting in death or serious injury.

Such inquiries are usually handled by military boards of inquiry to establish the cause of the incident and ensure accountability in accordance with military ethics and operational standards.

Over recent years, the Army has faced growing public scrutiny regarding personnel deaths linked to accidents, operational mishaps, and domestic disputes. Its renewed emphasis on transparency aligns with wider calls for accountability within Nigeria’s security forces.

