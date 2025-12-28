Panic gripped residents of Kwara State, after explosions rocked parts of Offa, destroying properties, barely hours after the US announced airstrikes against ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria

US President Donald Trump disclosed late Thursday, December 25, that the US had launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against "ISIS Terrorist Scum in north-west Nigeria

The Nigerian government has since confirmed the strike was a collaboration with the American government

Offa, Kwara State - Fresh panic has gripped residents of Offa in Kwara State following reports that another suspected airstrike hit a popular hotel in the town on Friday, December 26.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident in Kwara occurred at Solidworth Hotel, located in Lamodi area of Offa, marking a second confirmed location affected by the suspected aerial object in the state.

Following reports of a US airstrike hitting a top hotel in Offa, US President Donald Trump and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu are closely monitoring the situation. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon.

US airstrikes damage Offa buildings

The incident was confirmed to Legit.ng by a family source of the Chief Executive Officer of Solidworth Hotels, Alhaji Abefe Taofeek Bello, who disclosed that a significant part of the hotel was damaged.

A video obtained by Legit.ng showed extensive destruction to sections of the hotel building, with visible structural damage believed to have been caused by the impact of the suspected airstrike.

The footage also revealed debris scattered within the hotel premises, sparking fear among residents in the area.

The family source told Legit.ng that the object had already been handled by security operatives.

According to her, the suspected aerial object was “secured and evacuated by the security operatives” shortly after the incident was reported.

Furthermore, the family source confirmed that “no casualty was recorded” in the incident, a development that brought some relief to hotel guests and nearby residents who had earlier fled the area in fear.

The source confirmed that about four buildings, including the hotel, were seriously affected by the two suspected airstrikes in the town.

The family source added:

“So far, we have counted like four buildings that were damaged by these strikes. And for people, I know at least five people already who were injured. No death recorded. The five people injured included a couple and their little daughter."

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported an explosion at the Eid area of the town late hours of Thursday, December 25.

Offa residents panic over explosions

Legit.ng gathered that the second location of the suspected airstrike is about a five-minute walk from the first site.

According to residents who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday morning, December 26, the explosions were loud and sudden.

This development triggered panic across several neighbourhoods as people rushed out of their homes in the middle of the night to ascertain what was happening.

“It was a very heavy sound. At first, some people thought it was thunder, but it was different. When we came outside, we saw that some buildings had been affected,” a resident told Legit.ng.

Suspected explosives hit two locations in Kwara State as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq takes steps to deny terrorists safe haven across Kwara. Photo credit: @_ibraheemlateef

Another resident confirmed that while the first explosion caused visible damage to structures, an undetonated explosive device was later discovered at the second location, worsening fear among residents.

The resident said:

“In the second place, something like an explosive did not go off. People were scared and stayed away from the area until daybreak."

