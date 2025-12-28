Offa: Family Source Shares More Details as Suspected Airstrike Hits Kwara Hotel, "Couple Injured"
- Panic gripped residents of Kwara State, after explosions rocked parts of Offa, destroying properties, barely hours after the US announced airstrikes against ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria
- US President Donald Trump disclosed late Thursday, December 25, that the US had launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against "ISIS Terrorist Scum in north-west Nigeria
- The Nigerian government has since confirmed the strike was a collaboration with the American government
Offa, Kwara State - Fresh panic has gripped residents of Offa in Kwara State following reports that another suspected airstrike hit a popular hotel in the town on Friday, December 26.
Legit.ng gathered that the incident in Kwara occurred at Solidworth Hotel, located in Lamodi area of Offa, marking a second confirmed location affected by the suspected aerial object in the state.
US airstrikes damage Offa buildings
The incident was confirmed to Legit.ng by a family source of the Chief Executive Officer of Solidworth Hotels, Alhaji Abefe Taofeek Bello, who disclosed that a significant part of the hotel was damaged.
A video obtained by Legit.ng showed extensive destruction to sections of the hotel building, with visible structural damage believed to have been caused by the impact of the suspected airstrike.
The footage also revealed debris scattered within the hotel premises, sparking fear among residents in the area.
The family source told Legit.ng that the object had already been handled by security operatives.
According to her, the suspected aerial object was “secured and evacuated by the security operatives” shortly after the incident was reported.
Furthermore, the family source confirmed that “no casualty was recorded” in the incident, a development that brought some relief to hotel guests and nearby residents who had earlier fled the area in fear.
The source confirmed that about four buildings, including the hotel, were seriously affected by the two suspected airstrikes in the town.
The family source added:
“So far, we have counted like four buildings that were damaged by these strikes. And for people, I know at least five people already who were injured. No death recorded. The five people injured included a couple and their little daughter."
Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported an explosion at the Eid area of the town late hours of Thursday, December 25.
Offa residents panic over explosions
Legit.ng gathered that the second location of the suspected airstrike is about a five-minute walk from the first site.
According to residents who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday morning, December 26, the explosions were loud and sudden.
This development triggered panic across several neighbourhoods as people rushed out of their homes in the middle of the night to ascertain what was happening.
“It was a very heavy sound. At first, some people thought it was thunder, but it was different. When we came outside, we saw that some buildings had been affected,” a resident told Legit.ng.
Another resident confirmed that while the first explosion caused visible damage to structures, an undetonated explosive device was later discovered at the second location, worsening fear among residents.
The resident said:
“In the second place, something like an explosive did not go off. People were scared and stayed away from the area until daybreak."
US airstrike in Nigeria: US Congressman reacts
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sharp divisions have emerged within the United States Congress over President Trump’s claim that he has the unilateral authority to order air strikes against terrorist targets in Nigeria, following recent US military action in the country’s north-west.
The debate erupted after Trump announced that American forces had carried out what he described as “powerful and deadly” strikes against Islamic State-linked militants allegedly operating in Sokoto State, insisting the operation was executed under his powers as commander-in-chief.
Source: Legit.ng
