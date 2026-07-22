Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress who starred in the Godzilla vs Kong film series, died following a car crash in Maryland

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed her passing in a video statement using American Sign Language posted on Facebook

Police in Frederick County linked excessive speed to the single-vehicle crash, which also left a 19-year-old driver hospitalised

Kaylee Hottle, the young actress who captured global hearts in the Godzilla vs Kong franchise, has died at the age of 18 following a car crash in Maryland.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Ijamsville at approximately 02:50 local time on Tuesday. Investigators said excessive speed was believed to be a contributing factor.

Godzilla vs. Kong child actress Kaylee Hottle reportedly dies in crash. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

A 19-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another passenger at the scene declined medical assistance.

Hottle's father, Joshua Hottle, broke the news to the public through a video statement on Facebook, delivering it in American Sign Language.

Kaylee Hottle's Rise to Hollywood

Hottle made her feature film debut in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong, where she played Jia, a young deaf orphan whose bond with Kong became one of the film's emotional centrepieces.

She held her own alongside major Hollywood names including Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Being deaf herself, Hottle brought an authenticity to the role that resonated with audiences and the wider deaf community.

She reprised the role three years later in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released in 2024. Her performance in the sequel earned her a Saturn Award nomination for best younger performer in a film, marking a significant milestone for such a young career.

Tributes Pour in After Her Death

Warner Bros., the studio behind the monster franchise, paid tribute to Hottle on X, sharing a photo of the actress alongside a heartfelt message.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where she had studied, also broke the news to its community, saying it was sharing the update with "profound sadness." In a statement posted on Instagram, the school wrote:

"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time."

The school also urged the public to respect the family's privacy and refrain from speculating about the circumstances of the crash.

Hottle had attended the premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire alongside director Adam Wingard and co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, Fala Chen, Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, a moment that underscored how far she had come in such a short time in the industry.

Heartbreak as reports emerge about Kaylee Hottle's fatal crash. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng