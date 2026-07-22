The FG launched the C.L.I.C.K.D. Programme to help Nigerians buy laptops, smartphones and tablets on credit

CREDICORP is managing applications through an online portal open to salary earners, students, freelancers and NYSC members

Applicants must complete an 8-step registration form and submit three consent confirmations before their eligibility can be assessed

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.

FG invites Nigerians to apply for loans to purchase laptops and phones Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

Applicants are required to complete an online registration form before they can be considered for the scheme, Punch reports.

How to apply for the FG's C.L.I.C.K.D. loan

1. Visit the official portal

Applicants should visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D. website at credicorp.ng/clickd and click the "I'm Interested" button to begin the application process.

2. Fill in your personal details

Applicants will be required to provide their:

State of residence (all 36 states and the FCT are available)

Employment status, including Salary Earner, Freelancer/Self-Employed, Business Owner, Student, Job Seeker or NYSC Member

3. Provide your income information

Tribune reports that applicants may optionally disclose their monthly income, ranging from below N100,000 to above N1 million.

4. Select your digital skills programme

Those enrolled in digital talent programmes should indicate their participation by selecting from options including:

3MTT

Andela Learning Community

Learn2Earn

ALX

HNG Internship

AltSchool Africa

Genesys Tech Hub

Other

5. Choose the device you need

Applicants must specify the device they intend to purchase, including:

Laptop

Smartphone

Tablet

Other digital devices

6. State why you need the device

Applicants can select multiple reasons, including:

Learning and certifications

Work or remote work

Freelancing

Business growth

School

Software development

Content creation

Other purposes

7. Tell CREDICORP how you heard about the programme

Applicants will also indicate how they learned about C.L.I.C.K.D., selecting from:

3MTT

Social media

Friend or family

School

Employer

Google Search

Other

FG offers affordable financing for laptops, phones, tablets Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

8. Confirm your information and submit

Before submitting the application, applicants must tick three consent boxes confirming that:

The information provided is accurate.

They agree to be contacted regarding their application.

They consent to CREDICORP and its partners using their information to assess their eligibility.

Once all sections have been completed and the required confirmations made, applicants can submit the form for consideration under the C.L.I.C.K.D. digital device financing programme.

Applicaton portal to apply use this link.

CBN rolls out new rules for loan disputes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an exposure draft proposing the establishment of a 30-member Mediation and Dispute Resolution Panel (MDRP) aimed at strengthening consumer protection and boosting confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

According to a circular signed by the acting director of the Development Finance Advisory Department, Paul Oluikpe, the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the financial ecosystem, ensure compliance with existing legislation, and improve the efficiency of financial intermediation.

The draft guidelines outline that the MDRP will operate under the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets (STMA) Act, 2017.

Source: Legit.ng