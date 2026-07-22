FG Opens Portal for Nigerians To Apply for N1m To Buy Laptops, Smartphones
- The FG launched the C.L.I.C.K.D. Programme to help Nigerians buy laptops, smartphones and tablets on credit
- CREDICORP is managing applications through an online portal open to salary earners, students, freelancers and NYSC members
- Applicants must complete an 8-step registration form and submit three consent confirmations before their eligibility can be assessed
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The federal government has outlined the application process for Nigerians seeking affordable financing to purchase laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices under the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.
The initiative, launched through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), is designed to improve access to digital devices by providing consumer credit to eligible Nigerians.
Applicants are required to complete an online registration form before they can be considered for the scheme, Punch reports.
How to apply for the FG's C.L.I.C.K.D. loan
1. Visit the official portal
Applicants should visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D. website at credicorp.ng/clickd and click the "I'm Interested" button to begin the application process.
2. Fill in your personal details
Applicants will be required to provide their:
- State of residence (all 36 states and the FCT are available)
- Employment status, including Salary Earner, Freelancer/Self-Employed, Business Owner, Student, Job Seeker or NYSC Member
3. Provide your income information
Tribune reports that applicants may optionally disclose their monthly income, ranging from below N100,000 to above N1 million.
4. Select your digital skills programme
Those enrolled in digital talent programmes should indicate their participation by selecting from options including:
- 3MTT
- Andela Learning Community
- Learn2Earn
- ALX
- HNG Internship
- AltSchool Africa
- Genesys Tech Hub
- Other
5. Choose the device you need
Applicants must specify the device they intend to purchase, including:
- Laptop
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Other digital devices
6. State why you need the device
Applicants can select multiple reasons, including:
- Learning and certifications
- Work or remote work
- Freelancing
- Business growth
- School
- Software development
- Content creation
- Other purposes
7. Tell CREDICORP how you heard about the programme
Applicants will also indicate how they learned about C.L.I.C.K.D., selecting from:
- 3MTT
- Social media
- Friend or family
- School
- Employer
- Google Search
- Other
8. Confirm your information and submit
Before submitting the application, applicants must tick three consent boxes confirming that:
- The information provided is accurate.
- They agree to be contacted regarding their application.
- They consent to CREDICORP and its partners using their information to assess their eligibility.
Once all sections have been completed and the required confirmations made, applicants can submit the form for consideration under the C.L.I.C.K.D. digital device financing programme.
Applicaton portal to apply use this link.
CBN rolls out new rules for loan disputes
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released an exposure draft proposing the establishment of a 30-member Mediation and Dispute Resolution Panel (MDRP) aimed at strengthening consumer protection and boosting confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.
How to apply as FG launches CREDITCORP scheme for Nigerians to buy laptops, internet devices, others
According to a circular signed by the acting director of the Development Finance Advisory Department, Paul Oluikpe, the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance the financial ecosystem, ensure compliance with existing legislation, and improve the efficiency of financial intermediation.
The draft guidelines outline that the MDRP will operate under the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets (STMA) Act, 2017.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.