A Nigerian in the US army has declared that United States troops are coming to Nigeria, as she posed an important question in a post on her page.

The individual shared a video of herself dancing, with a caption asking about the readiness of the Nigerian military troops.

Her statement comes amid comments from the US president, Donald Trump, who threatened to take significant action against the Nigerian government over the alleged genocide of Christians.

The Nigerian government denied the statement of the US president and dismissed the genocide claims. President Bola Tinubu stated that the government recognizes all faiths and promotes unity in the country. Despite this, Trump has continued to issue threats

Amid the back-and-forth, a Nigerian in the US army took to social media to speak, hinting at the presence of US military troops in Nigeria.

According to a post she shared on her page, @allie_gold, via the popular platform TikTok, she hinted that US military troops are coming to Nigeria.

In her post, she also asked if members of the Nigerian army are ready for the said mission.

The caption on her TikTok post read:

"Nigerian army, are you all ready for us? We're coming."

In the video, she could be seen dancing and showing off her moves.

As the video made its way online, many Nigerians flooded her comments to express disappointment at her statement, questioning if she was attempting something unexpected against her fatherland.

Reactions as US soldier posts message

Timzo said:

"Aliyah your father's land."

»îfêx« added:

"You wey be Nigerian okay."

Basheetladeen stressed:

"Na so una dey do for here our father’s land."

Beejay3rd noted:

"Make Donald leave me and you for front."

ŠÖFŤ BÖŶ aura shared:

"Eheh oya Dey com."

November 02 said:

"You want come fight your country."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained the legal conditions under which a foreign country could lawfully intervene in Nigeria. She clarified that the United States cannot invade Nigeria without UN authorization and highlighted the two exceptions under international law: self-defense and mass atrocities such as genocide

