Residents of Jabo town in Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto state fled their homes after an explosive device burst into flames, triggering fear and tension in the community

The incident occurred hours after US President Donald Trump announced a major military operation against terrorists in Nigeria’s North West

Soldiers at a nearby checkpoint reportedly cordoned off the area and recovered fragments of the device

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Jabo, Sokoto - Residents of Jabo, a town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, were thrown into panic on Thursday night after an explosive device burst into flames, forcing many people to flee their homes amid fears of further attacks.

Witnesses said the incident occurred around 9:30pm at the outskirts of the town, when a loud sound shook nearby houses and sent residents running for safety.

Residents flee their area after an explosive device burst into flames in Jabo, a town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Source: Original

The development triggered tension in the community, coming shortly before an announcement by United States President Donald Trump of a major military operation against terrorists in Nigeria’s North West.

Sokoto State is one of the states located in the North West region targeted in the operation. However, it remains unclear whether the explosion in Jabo was linked to the US action, as President Trump did not provide specific details, while the Nigerian government had yet to issue an official statement as of press time.

An eyewitness, Attahiru Madawaki Jabo, told Daily Trust that the explosive object ignited immediately after hitting the ground.

“I was at home when we heard a loud sound which shook some of our houses. Immediately the explosive object hit the ground at the outskirt of Jabo town, it burst into fire,” he said.

Local sources said soldiers stationed at a nearby checkpoint quickly moved to the scene, cordoned off the area and recovered fragments of the device, which were later taken to their base for further examination.

Sokoto Residents in Panic as Fresh Explosives Detonate After US strike on ISIS. Photo credit: @ABazza

Source: Facebook

Despite the intervention, fear gripped the community, with some residents refusing to return to their homes over concerns that another explosion could occur.

As of the time this report was filed, authorities had not released any official explanation on the cause of the explosion or confirmed any link to the announced US operation.

FG reacts to US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support carried out in line with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

It added that the efforts prioritise the protection of civilians and national unity, stressing that terrorist violence against Christians, Muslims or other communities remains unacceptable.

Source: Legit.ng