Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial as IPOB Leader Sacks Legal Team
- Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has taken action after detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, sacked his legal team
- The judge, during the court hearing on Thursday, October 23, 2025, adjourned Nnamdi Kanu's trial till Friday, October 24
- Lawyers of the leader of the separatist group in the southeast announced their withdrawal before the court
FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Justice Omotosho adjourned Kanu’s trial till Friday, October 24, to enter his defence in his ongoing trial.
The judge fixed the date after Kanu’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), withdrew from the trial as wanted by the defendant.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanu sacked his legal team as he defended himself in court on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
Kanu is standing trial on a seven-count charge brought against him by the Federal Government.
The IPOB leader was first arrested in October 2015 and charged with treasonable felony.
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, brother are remanded in prison
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that twelve individuals, including Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer and brother, have been remanded in Kuje prison following a protest in Abuja.
They face charges bordering on inciting public disturbance and breaching the peace during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow demonstration.
Allegations of political interference and judicial bias have emerged as critics condemn the court’s decision.
Sowore arrested in court while attending Kanu's trial
Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore was arrested by police at the Federal High Court in Abuja after attending Nnamdi Kanu’s trial.
The activist had earlier led the #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest and reported the arrest of 13 protesters.
Sowore’s associate said he had planned to honour a police invitation before his arrest on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
