Ahead of the 'Free Nnamdi Kanu Now' protests slated for Monday, October 20 in the FCT, Abuja, the US embassy has issued a security alert

In a statement published on its website, the Embassy cautioned that the protest could lead to disruptions and potential violence

The embassy advised US citizens to steer clear of the protest areas and limit their movement across the city

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US) embassy on Friday, October 16, issued a security advisory to American citizens ahead of the “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now” protest.

Legit.ng reports that diaspora-based Kanu founded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a now-banned group in Nigeria. He was arrested in Kenya in 2021.

The-pro Kanu protest is slated for Monday, October 20, in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Omoyele Sowore, a media entrepreneur and ex-presidential candidate, had announced that a protest march to the presidential villa, on Kanu’s continued detention, will hold on October 20. Sowore has been mobilising politicians and Kanu's supporters for the demonstration.

Reacting in a statement, the US embassy stated that there might be potential traffic congestion, roadblocks, and confrontations between police operatives and demonstrators. It said the likely confrontations may escalate into deadly violence, The Cable reported.

The Punch also noted the US Embassy's warning.

The statement reads:

“The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20th."

It added:

"Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Keep a low profile. Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification. Stay alert, including at shopping centers, movie theaters, and places of worship.”

Controversial activities of Kanu's IPOB

Kanu's IPOB was founded to press for the secession of the Igbo ethnic group’s homeland, which covers part of southeast.

Authorities view IPOB as a “terrorist” group and banned it in 2017. IPOB says it wants to achieve independence through non-violent means. It has authorised sit-at-home orders on Mondays since July 2021, which have crippled small businesses in the region.

In September, a court in Finland sentenced Kanu's most prominent mentee, Simon Ekpa, to six years in prison after convicting him of terrorism-related offences. The court ruled that he had engaged in illegal activities between August 2021 and November 2024, and had also used social media to incite the public to commit crimes in Nigeria.

Court refuses bid to stop pro-Kanu protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court in Abuja rejected an attempt by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to stop a planned demonstration demanding the release of detained Kanu.

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had sought an ex parte order to restrain the event, arguing that it posed potential risks to public order. But Justice Umar declined to grant the police application.

