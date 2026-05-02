After Carter Efe defeated Portable in the celebrity boxing match, a young lady took to social media to speak

She took to the comment section of a viral video to explain why she is happy that Portable was defeated by Carter Efe

The video she reacted to has gone viral online, with many people also commenting in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady took to social media to express her thoughts after Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, widely known as Portable, lost a celebrity boxing match to Nigerian comedian and online streamer, Carter Efe.

The young lady had watched a video of Portable and Carter Efe, which shows the moment the skit maker was announced as the winner after the face-off with Portable.

Reactions as lady celebrates Portable’s defeat to Carter Efe in celebrity boxing match. Photo Source: Tiktok/oluwateniola23/ceodrzeh

Source: TikTok

Carter Efe: Lady reacts to Portable's defeat

Seeing that Carter Efe won the match, the young lady took to the comments section of the TikTok page to speak her mind.

She said she is happy that the Nigerian singer and record label owner, Portable, lost the match to Carter Efe and mentioned why.

@oluwateniola23, who also has Mary as her username, wrote:

“I’m really happy that Portable didn’t win, his mouth is too much.”

Lady reacts after Carter Efe defeats Portable in celebrity boxing match, explains why she’s happy. Photo Source: Tiktok/oluwateniola23/ceodrzeh

Source: TikTok

According to her, she is happy with the outcome of the match because Portable spoke very highly of himself before the boxing match.

Many individuals have also taken to the comments section of the video posted by @adeboyeeditz to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Portable loses to Carter Efe

Nana King noted:

"Congratulations Carter you're not proud May the good Lord Almighty protect and guide you may he grant you your wishes."

Kim Min said:

"As Carterefe won the match na so I go take win in life."

Paparazzi @&£! added:

"Omo am so happy for carter because mouth is too much for portable."

BMG boy wrote:

"Gehgeh done wake up de arrange one video for portable."

SLIMBERRY🥹wrote:

"I feel for potable too he really tried his best too, can we just stop hating him."

OLUWAPELUMI added:

"I no fit wait make chicken drop video."

HẼRBẼHFĚ noted:

"Congrats my bro. He help us beat portable."

Rarely_Xeen stressed:

"Make Una no worry, tomorrow morning portable go set camera tell una about how they fix the match."

Mummy's bunny said:

"The thing sweet me ooo,me wey I don go give cater power spiritual."

Amira noted:

"Portable loves carter very well see the way he's always hugging him😂😂😂😂Very romantic fighter."

realremmy015 stressed:

"As for me if I have choose someone that will win from the begin I have faith he will won I suppose put money for it oo."

Boss lady noted:

"I know cater will win thats why I want to marry tall man e get why."

Kosy62 added:

"Imagine de kind noise we for face for this app this month if to say portable win."

Brandi shared:

"Only Carter no shout thanks for the sub 😂 God bless bro."

presdo omaonuh 007 noted:

"OMO cater efe delt with portable in a portable way."

slamziy yola Saida:

"Another day to remind you that God never disappoint."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady cautioned Portable after he challenged Anthony Joshua to a boxing match.

She advised the singer to focus on preserving his current status and avoid stepping into the ring with the heavyweight boxer.

Man reveals why Portable to Carter Efe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his opinion after Portable lost a celebrity boxing match to Carter Efe.

Reacting in the comment section of a viral TikTok video, the man identified as @betterdays021 explained that Carter Efe’s height gave him a clear advantage during the fight. According to him, Portable struggled to land punches because his opponent was taller and could keep him at a distance.

Source: Legit.ng