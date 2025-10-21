Twelve individuals, including Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer and brother, have been remanded in Kuje prison following a protest in Abuja

The group faces charges of inciting public disturbance and breaching the peace during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow demonstration

Allegations of political interference and judicial bias have emerged as critics condemn the court’s decision

A magistrate’s court in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the remand of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and ten others in Kuje Correctional Centre following their involvement in a protest demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group was arraigned on charges of inciting public disturbance and breaching the peace during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held in Abuja on Monday.

The demonstration, led by former presidential candidate and publisher Omoyele Sowore, called for the release of Kanu, who is currently standing trial on terrorism-related charges.

Daily Trust reported that police authorities cracked down on the protest, resulting in multiple arrests. The detainees were subsequently taken to the Kuje Magistrate’s Court, where the magistrate ruled for their remand until Friday.

Allegations of conspiracy and judicial bias

Kanuta Kanu, another younger brother of the IPOB leader, alleged in a post on X that the remand was part of a broader conspiracy to obstruct Kanu’s upcoming trial.

“The magistrate sitting in Kuje remanded Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case and Prince Emmanuel Kanu, his youngest brother. This is a conspiracy from the executive, legislature and judiciary to frustrate Kanu’s trial on Thursday,” he wrote.

Sowore also criticised the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing him of orchestrating the detention.

“I just learned that illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun has sent Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and 11 others all the way to Kuje Magistrate Court to get them remanded in prison at all costs,” he stated on Facebook.

Ejimakor speaks from custody

Barrister Ejimakor confirmed his detention in a separate social media post, expressing concern over the court’s decision.

“I am safe and sound but still under custody at Kuje Prison. The magistrate refused to listen to our submissions. He insisted on remanding us till Friday and got his way. For context: keep in mind that they bypassed several magistrate courts in town and headed to this one in Kuje,” he wrote.

