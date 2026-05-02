Portable Reacts After Losing Boxing Match to Carter Efe, Announces Birth of Baby

Controversial singer Portable has accused organisers of the Chaos in the Ring event of cheating after he lost his celebrity boxing match against Carter Efe

The Zazu crooner claimed his punches were not counted and complained that Carter Efe's height and longer limbs gave him an unfair advantage in the Saturday night fight

Despite the loss, Portable announced that his wife, Bewaji, welcomed a baby boy while he was in the boxing ring with Carter Efe

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has complained bitterly after suffering his first defeat in the celebrity boxing ring.

Skit maker and streamer Carter Efe emerged victorious in the bout at the Chaos in the Ring event, which was held on Saturday, May 1, 2026, in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

Portable says he was cheated after Carter Efe defeated him in boxing match. Photo: portablebaeby/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Portable later took to Instagram to express his frustration, insisting that the organisers of the event failed to recognise the punches he landed on Carter Efe.

The afrobeats singer also complained about the physical mismatch, explaining that his opponent’s height and reach gave him an unfair advantage.

“I was robbed. Carter Efe was wrestling while I was throwing punches. He was struggling with his long hands and height. I threw him many punches. Why didn’t you people count them? Any blow that I threw at Carter supposed to count. Hello organisers, I want my stream money N200 million stream money. Just give me my money before I start trouble.”

The Zazu crooner further accused Carter Efe of relying on his size rather than skill, saying the fight was not judged fairly.

“Carter Efe was just holding my neck. I was punching him, too, but you people are not talking about that. They knew he was tall and had long hands, but still put him in a boxing match with me. They cheated me.”

Despite the disappointment, Portable shared happier news in the same video, announcing that his wife, Bewaji, had just delivered their baby boy.

The singer revealed that the baby was delivered while he was in the boxing ring with Carter Efe, stating that his achievement was more than a belt that could be bought, as his family has now increased by one.

“Well, you can only buy belt with money but a child cannot be bought. My wife, Bewaji, just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, I value that more than a belt. Congratulations to me. My fans rejoice with me.”

Watch Portable's full video here:

Portable criticises Nigerian pastors over Jos killings

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Portable criticised Nigerian pastors for keeping quiet after the March 29 terrorist attacks in Jos, Plateau State, which left many Christians dead.

The singer accused pastors of hypocrisy, stating that they protect themselves with bulletproof cars but fail to speak up when their members are being killed by terrorists.

He wondered why pastors are not leading protests to Aso Rock despite repeated killings of Christians, noting that Islamic clerics and traditionalists would never remain silent if their followers were attacked.

Source: Legit.ng