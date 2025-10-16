Breaking: Court-ordered Medical Panel Gives Verdict on Nnamdi Kanu's Health Amid Terrorism Trial
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - A court-ordered medical panel has declared the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, fit to continue facing his ongoing terrorism trial.
Legit.ng recalls that Kanu's lawyers had said their client's health took a worrisome decline recently, necessitating the invitation of doctors for the purpose of carrying out a thorough examination of the 58-year-old.
Kanu's lead lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), said in September:
“The examination revealed issues with his health, including organs such as his pancreas and liver, as well as an emerging lump underneath his armpit and dangerously low levels of potassium.
“The doctors have recommended that he be moved to the National Hospital as an interim measure to afford him medical attention and forestall further decline.
“The applicant’s health is seriously deteriorating considering the nature of his confinement, thereby making more pressing the need to bring this application and have the same heard by a vacation judge."
However, as reported by The Nation on Thursday, October 16, the team constituted by the president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) based on the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja said Kanu's ailment is not life-threatening.
Per Premium Times, the NMA submitted its report to the court on Monday, October 13.
Part of the report was read in open court during proceedings on Thursday, October 16, after the prosecution led by Adegboyega Awomolo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made reference to it.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
