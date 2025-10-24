Nnamdi Kanu failed to open his defence for the second time at the Federal High Court in Abuja

Kanu told the court his former lawyers had not handed over the case file and requested an adjournment

Federal Government counsel urged the court to enforce the standing order for Kanu to defend himself within six days

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, October 24, failed to open his defence for the second time.

The IPOB leader is facing a terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu, who has opted to represent himself, told Justice James Omotosho upon the resumption of proceedings that his former lawyers had not handed over the case file to him.

“My lord, my counsel left the case yesterday, and I have not received the file from them. The few people that would have brought this were precluded from seeing me," Kanu said.

The IPOB leader then requested an adjournment to allow him time to prepare for his defence.

FG counsel urges court to uphold standing order

Although counsel for the federal government, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, did not oppose Kanu’s request, he asked the court to enforce the standing order directing the defendant to begin his defence within six days, The Cable reported.

“I’m aware that there is a standing order for the defendant to defend himself within six days.

"The defendant wasted yesterday. This is the second day, my lord. I urge your lordship to keep to the standing order," Awomolo said.

Judge advises Kanu on right to self-defence

Justice Omotosho reminded Kanu to make judicious use of the opportunity granted to him under Section 36 of the Constitution to defend himself, adding that no one can compel him to do so if he chooses to waive the right, Vanguard reported.

The judge adjourned the case until Monday, October 27, for Kanu to open his defence.

