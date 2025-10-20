Heavy security barricades in Abuja caused massive gridlock, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours across major routes

Activists led by Omoyele Sowore staged a ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ protest, demanding the IPOB leader’s immediate release from DSS custody

Security agencies maintained tight surveillance around key government areas as frustrated workers and residents lamented the traffic chaos

Tension gripped parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Monday morning as heavy security presence paralysed movement across several major routes, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and frustrated.

Heavy barricades cause massive gridlock

Security operatives mounted checkpoints and barricades at strategic locations in anticipation of the planned ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu’ protest.

The move, however, sparked massive traffic congestion, particularly along the Bwari, Ushafa, Dutse, and Kubwa axes, where commuters were trapped for hours on their way to the city centre.

Motorists plying the Nyanya–Mararaba and Sokale roads also faced severe delays as armed personnel restricted movement and conducted thorough searches on vehicles.

A stranded motorist, Usman Jibrin, expressed anger over the situation, describing it as unfair to residents not involved in the protest.

“I have been in one spot for more than an hour. If people want to go to the Villa, why should it affect those of us on the outskirts? Are they scared people would be imported for the protest? This is punishment, and God is watching," he said.

Protesters demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The demonstration was organised by activists, including Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, calling for the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The protesters had planned to march towards the State House, the official residence of President Bola Tinubu, to demand compliance with court rulings ordering Kanu’s release.

Security agencies on high alert

Security agencies had earlier issued warnings, urging citizens to avoid certain areas designated as “no-protest zones.”

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, in coordination with other security outfits, deployed personnel around sensitive government installations, including Aso Rock, the National Assembly, and Eagle Square, Vanguard reported.

An officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said the security presence was a “preventive measure” to avert any breakdown of law and order.

Workers express frustration

Many government workers and private employees who were caught in the gridlock expressed frustration, lamenting that they might face sanctions for arriving late to work, Daily Tust reported.

A commuter, Grace Eze, said she left her house in Dutse by 6:30 a.m. but was still stuck in traffic after 8:00 a.m.

“They said it’s for security, but how is this fair to ordinary people trying to earn a living?” she asked. “If they want to stop a protest, they should go to the venue, not punish everyone on the road.”

Background to Kanu’s detention

Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, following his re-arrest abroad. Despite multiple court rulings granting him bail or ordering his release, the Federal Government has continued to hold him on terrorism-related charges.

Sowore and other activists insist that Kanu’s continued detention violates human rights and undermines judicial authority.

Protest: Nnamdi Kanu's brother, lawyer arrested

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension heightened in Abuja on Monday, October 20, as security forces arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore.

Legit.ng gathered that the police attacked peaceful demonstrators demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

