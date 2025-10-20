Tension flared in Abuja on Monday, October 20, as a joint detachment of security and defence operatives forcefully dispersed protesters calling for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The demonstrators, led by activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, alongside human rights lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, had converged near the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) headquarters in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Chanting “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now,” the protesters waved placards and banners as they demanded Kanu’s immediate release in line with existing court orders.

Gunshots as protesters flee for safety

Eyewitnesses said the protest, which began peacefully, turned chaotic after security operatives fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

“They were shouting and warning the Police not to use teargas,” said one eyewitness who spoke under anonymity. “But before long, we heard gunshots, and everyone started running in different directions.”

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters scampering for safety as uniformed officers advanced toward the rally ground.

Despite the heavy security clampdown, organisers of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow movement vowed not to relent in their demand for the IPOB leader’s release.

Why is this protest going on?

Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

He faces charges of treasonable felony and terrorism, despite several court rulings ordering his release.

The federal government has repeatedly defended its stance, citing national security concerns, but critics say the prolonged detention is unconstitutional and undermines Nigeria’s judicial integrity.

