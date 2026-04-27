Gunmen have attacked Gako village, killing Reverend Ayuba Choji and three family members in Plateau State

Residents fled to safety as escalating violence heightened tension in the already troubled Nigerian region

Ongoing clashes between farmers and herders reportedly contribute to a history of violence in Plateau State in the country's north-central zone

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - Tragedy struck Gako village in Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State on Sunday night, April 26, as gunmen stormed the community.

As reported on Monday, April 27, by Channels Television, the assailants killed a Christian leader, Reverend Ayuba Choji, and three members of his immediate family in yet another wave of violence in the area.

Gunmen attack Gako Village in Plateau State; police are struggling to contain the situation as Reverend Ayuba Choji and three family members are killed. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Vanguard also reported the sad development, which heightened tension in Gako village.

The other members of the slain family are Rev. Choji’s wife, Chundung Ayuba, and their two children, Cyril and Endurance Ayuba. The quartet were murdered when the attackers invaded the village around 11 p.m.

Sources speak on fresh Plateau attack

Residents said the attack caused panic and confusion in the community, forcing people to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

A resident, Martha Dalyop, said:

“They came late in the night and started shooting everywhere. People ran into the bush for safety. We are no longer safe in our own homes."

Confirming the incident, Rwang Tengwong, the spokesperson of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, stated the assailants often split during operations, some attacking residents, others destroying farmlands, while another group blocks roads to prevent escape or intervention.

Tengwong said:

“The way these attacks are carried out shows clear coordination. While some attack residents, others are busy destroying farms and blocking roads to prevent any form of rescue."

A history of violence in Plateau State

Legit.ng reports that Plateau State lies in Nigeria's middle belt, a region seen as the dividing line between the country’s mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south. Intercommunal violence has been common there.

Clashes in the region are rooted in community tensions over land between nomadic herders and indigenous farmers, but exacerbated by the effects of climate change and population rise in the region.

Multiple media reports have attributed the farmers as saying they have had to organise into self-defence vigilante groups to fend off deadly attacks by certain herders.

Furthermore, residents have accused security forces of failing to protect them.

Zechariah Dachen told Legit.ng:

“This killing must end now. We call on the state government of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the federal authorities, and security agencies to intensify their efforts in securing the lives and properties of the inhabitants of Riyom, other LGAs, as well as other flash points.

“All concerned should also do everything possible to prevent escalation. Enough is enough!"

In the same vein, Obadiah Pasayashi said:

“We are now used to terrorism and insurgence in this country and it seems it’s never getting better. We should all demand true governance from our government or brace up for a chaotic future."

Danladi Bolka stated:

"What pains me most is the loss of lives and the injuries suffered for no reason.

"Anyway, my thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all the communities affected in Plateau. I hope justice is served and meaningful steps are taken to prevent a recurrence."

Police and other security agencies battle insecurity in Plateau State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, efforts to get a reaction from Alfred Alabo, the Plateau police spokesperson, were unsuccessful, as SMS and calls were not returned as of the time of this report.

Read more Plateau state news

Irate youths burn houses in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several homes were razed, barns destroyed, and cattle rustled following a violent clash between irate youths in the Ponglong area of Lalin District, Mikang Local Government Council, Plateau State.

Some people were reportedly killed, while a high number of others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Residents spoke to the press concerning the attack.

Source: Legit.ng