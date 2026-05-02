Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe finally addressed the public for the first time after welcoming triplets with her husband, Lateef Adedimeji

The actress described the overwhelming love she received, revealing that some people were moved to tears, a reaction that surprised her and made the moment even more special

Her heartfelt message came shortly after videos and photos of the couple with their newborn triplets surfaced online, sparking widespread celebration across social media

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade, widely known as Mo Bimpe, has spoken publicly for the first time after the joyful arrival of her triplets.

The actress and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, welcomed three baby boys, a moment that has drawn massive attention across Nigeria and beyond.

Lateef had earlier shared a touching video showing his wife holding their ultrasound scan, expressing that God had blessed them far beyond his prayers.

Mo Bimpe addresses fans for the first time since triplets' birth, says even strangers are so happy for her, that some are crying. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Soon after, behind‑the‑scenes photos surfaced online, revealing Mo Bimpe’s pregnancy glow on a film set where she posed with her husband and a colleague.

The excitement grew further when a video of the couple landing at the airport with their newborns began trending on social media.

Speaking for the first time after the news of her childbirth broke over the internet, Mo Bimpe took to her Instagram story to describe how deeply moved she was by the reactions of friends, family, and even strangers.

The actress explained that many people were celebrating with them, and some were even shedding tears of joy, leaving her lost for words.

“Friends, family and even strangers are so happy for us. Some are even crying.

I don’t even know where to start. I don’t know how to thank you all. I am so overwhelmed with love and happiness. Please give me time to appreciate everyone.”

Her heartfelt words have now become the centre of conversation, as fans continue to shower the couple with love and prayers.

Check out her post below:

Mo Bimpe shares emotional message after welcoming triplets, reveals she doesn't know how to thank everyone for their overwhelming love. Photo: mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@korexkateebz said:

"GOD really showed up and out with this family!!!! I am sooooo happy."

@nwanyioma_gallery commented:

"I'm sooooooooooo happy I don't even know how to express how I feel."

@tebis_esthetics wrote:

"Happiness wan finish me you go think say na my family born."

@thefoodnetworknig2 reacted:

"El roi at it again…. He never fails, he never disappoints! Thank you Jesus."

@mamachina_brand said:

"I am so gassed yo for them and i want triplets too. 2girls one boy, Baba God run am for me."

@justinaanelson commented:

"Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not ? God is so goooddddddd grateful for this family."

Lateef Adedimeji's emotional interview resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a touching video of Lateef Adedimeji breaking down in tears had resurfaced online just hours after he and his wife welcomed triplets.

The clip, which is now circulating widely, shows the actor speaking emotionally about the harsh words directed at his wife during their years of waiting for children.

In the resurfaced interview with Chude Jideowo, Lateef Adedimeji stated that for years, online critics mocked Mo Bimpe, calling her barren and even spreading cruel claims that her womb had been tampered with.

Source: Legit.ng