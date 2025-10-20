Tinubu’s aide Bayo Onanuga urged legal bodies to sanction Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer Aloy Ejimakor over his role in the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja

Onanuga criticised Ejimakor’s participation in the protest led by Omoyele Sowore describing it as unethical and a violation of legal principles

The presidency called on the NBA and LPDC to probe Ejimakor’s conduct and take disciplinary action for alleged breach of professional ethics

FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has urged legal regulatory bodies in Nigeria to sanction Mr Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor is one of the lawyers representing detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The presidency call came on the heels of his participation in the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

Legal bodies are being asked by the presidency to take disciplinary action against Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Aloy Ejimakor/Nurphotos

Onanuga faults lawyer’s conduct

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, Onanuga criticised Ejimakor for joining the protest organised by human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Mr Omoyele Sowore, describing the action as “unethical” and “irresponsible.”

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore.

“I wonder what Mr Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest. As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court," Onanuga wrote.

Presidency questions legal ethics

Onanuga argued that Ejimakor’s involvement in the protest violated the ethical standards expected of legal practitioners, especially since Kanu’s case is still before a competent court of law, Vanguard reported.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist to influence the process,” he said.

“Ejimakor’s action calls into question his adherence to professional ethics and his respect for the judicial process," he added,.

Call for disciplinary action

President Tinubu’s administration demands that legal authorities discipline Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga.

The presidential aide called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to investigate Ejimakor’s participation in the protest and take appropriate action.

“It is now up to the relevant legal authorities to examine Mr Ejimakor’s conduct and determine whether disciplinary measures are warranted,” Onanuga added.

Background to the protest

The protest, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, was led by Sowore and other activists demanding the immediate release of Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 after his re-arrest abroad.

Kanu faces terrorism-related charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, despite several court rulings ordering his release.

Gunshots rock Abuja over Nnamdi Kanu protest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the demonstrators, led by activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, alongside human rights lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, had converged near the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) headquarters in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Eyewitnesses said the protest, which began peacefully, turned chaotic after security operatives fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters scampering for safety as uniformed officers advanced toward the rally ground.

