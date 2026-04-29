The Take It Back Movement (TIM) has called for the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu

TIM held Disu responsible for what it termed the failure of leadership within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

On April 26, 2026, 28-year-old Mene Ogidi was killed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman in Effurun, Delta State, igniting widespread outrage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

Effurun, Delta State - The Take It Back Movement (TIM) has condemned the public execution of a suspect by a police officer in Delta state and called for the immediate resignation of Tunji Disu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), over alleged repression of peaceful protesters.

Legit.ng recalls that on Tuesday, April 28, a trending video on social media showed the fatal shooting of the suspect, who had been restrained by a police officer attached to the Delta police command. The slain Nigerian youthpeaceful was later identified as 28-year-old musician, Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan.

Take It Back Movement condemns the alleged killing in Delta State and calls for the resignation of IGP Tunji Disu over claims of repression against peaceful protesters. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

In the less-than-two-minute video, the suspect was seated on the ground with his hands tied behind his back with a rope before being shot by a police officer in mufti.

The video has since generated widespread public outrage, with calls for the prosecution of the officer involved and justice for the victim. Subsequently, the errant officers were arrested.

On Wednesday, April 30, angry youths in Effurun, Delta State, blocked the Ekpan Police Station in protest against the extrajudicial killing of a Nigerian youth.

The protesters, who came from the deceased’s community, were later dispersed by police officers who fired tear gas after another group reportedly invaded the area with clubs and other dangerous weapons, This Day noted.

TIB Movement demands IGP Disu's resignation

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday evening, April 29, Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, relayed the group’s displeasure. According to him, the organisation strongly condemned the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Delta State who were demanding justice for Mene, shot dead by ASP Nuhu Usman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The TIC's statement read:

"We are deeply alarmed by credible reports that instead of restraint and professionalism, officers deployed in Delta State have resorted to the use of tear gas and intimidation against unarmed citizens exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and expression. This is a gross violation of democratic norms and an unacceptable abuse of state power.

"The killing of Omena is not an isolated incident. It reflects a persistent and systemic pattern of extra-judicial killings, abuse of power, and institutional failure within the Nigeria Police Force. The continued shielding of officers implicated in such acts has only emboldened impunity and deepened public distrust."

The statement added:

"In light of these developments, the Take It Back Movement states as follows:

We demand the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu We demand the immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the killing of Omena, with full disclosure of findings to the public. We demand the immediate suspension, arrest, and prosecution of ASP Nuhu Usman and all officers directly or indirectly involved in the killing. We demand the immediate removal of all heads of police formations in Delta State, without exception, as they have failed in their constitutional duty to ensure discipline, accountability, and the protection of citizens’ lives. We demand an immediate end to the harassment, intimidation, and use of force against peaceful protesters in Delta State and across Nigeria. We demand urgent and comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police Force to dismantle entrenched systems of brutality and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Meanwhile, IGP Disu has approved the dismissal and criminal prosecution of the errant officers.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, the police said the decision followed the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings into the April 26, 2026, incident that led to the death of Ogidi.

According to the Force, all officers connected to the incident were immediately withdrawn from the Delta State Command and transferred to Force Headquarters in Abuja, where they underwent expedited disciplinary processes.

IGP Tunji Disu-led Nigerian police finally take action against ASP Nuhu Usman, the officer who killed Mene Ogidi in Delta State. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Sowore reacts to Mene Ogidi's killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights activist Omoyele Sowore strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of Ogidi.

Speaking to journalists outside a court in Abuja, Sowore warned that the country could witness another wave of protests similar to End SARS if such acts continue unchecked.

The former presidential aspirant explained that the officer involved was not in uniform and alleged that many of those behind these killings are former Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives who should have been dismissed but remain in the force.

Source: Legit.ng