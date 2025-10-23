Omoyele Sowore was arrested by police at the Federal High Court in Abuja after attending Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The activist had earlier led the #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest and reported the arrest of 13 protesters

Sowore’s associate said he had planned to honour a police invitation before his arrest

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested by the police at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The arrest took place shortly after he attended proceedings related to the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Daily trust reported.

Sowore had earlier led a protest tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuProtest in Abuja on Monday but managed to evade arrest when security operatives detained several demonstrators.

He later disclosed on social media that 13 protesters, including Kanu’s brother and lawyer, were apprehended during the demonstration.

Sowore arrested after attending Kanu’s trial

Before his arrest, Sowore had shared a video of himself at the Federal High Court, where he said he met Kanu’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN).

In his post, the activist claimed Agabi told him that the legal team planned to withdraw from the case, leaving the IPOB leader without representation.

“He was sure that it was completely political,” Sowore wrote shortly before being detained.

As he exited the court premises, a team of police officers reportedly intercepted him and requested that he accompany them to the station. After a brief exchange, he complied and was taken into custody.

A close associate of the activist, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the police had earlier extended an invitation to Sowore through the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory.

“He was going to honour their invitation. It was in the itinerary. I wonder why they were so much in a hurry,” the associate said.

Source: Legit.ng