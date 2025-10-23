Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, defended himself in court after the withdrawal of his lead counsel, Kanu Agabi.

Agabi stated that the defendant had taken the case back from them.

As reported by Channels Television, all the Senior Advocates of Nigeria on the defense team have also withdrawn from the suit.

Kanu told the court that he would be representing himself for now, though that might change later.

The IPOB leader declined the offer when the judge asked if he should be assigned a lawyer,

Defending himself orally, Kanu argued that the court lacks the jurisdiction to try him.

