A Magistrate Court in Kuje granted bail to Omoyele Sowore, IPOB lawyer Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s brother Prince Emmanuel, and 11 protesters

The court set bail at ₦500,000 each, requiring verified NINs, three-year tax clearance certificates, and submission of passports

Sowore’s arrest by police sparked widespread condemnation from civil society and human rights groups

FCT, Abuja - A Magistrate Court in Kuje, Abuja, has granted bail to human rights activist and SaharaReporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, alongside several protesters arrested during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory.

Others granted bail include Aloy Ejimakor, counsel for detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu; Kanu’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu; and 11 additional protesters.

Court sets bail conditions

The court, presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’I, issued the bail order on Friday, October 24, after the defendants were arraigned on charges relating to unlawful assembly and disturbance of public peace.

According to the ruling, Sowore and the other protesters were granted bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each, provided they present a verified National Identification Number (NIN).

The magistrate further directed the defendants to provide three-year tax clearance certificates and submit their passports as part of the bail conditions.

Sowore’s arrest sparks outcry

Sowore was arrested on Thursday, October 23, by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force after leaving the Federal High Court in Abuja.

His arrest, captured in videos that circulated online, drew widespread condemnation from civil society organisations and human rights groups, who described it as another attempt to suppress dissent and silence activism.

