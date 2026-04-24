Nigeria vs Kenya: List of Top 10 African Countries with Highest English Proficiency
- South Africa ranked as the top African country in English proficiency, according to the 2025 EF SET global assessment
- The rankings were based on data from 2.2 million adults across 123 countries, measuring reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills
- The list gained renewed attention following recent online exchanges involving African leaders over English usage and fluency
Fresh debate over English usage and proficiency across Africa has continued to trend online following recent remarks by Kenyan President William Ruto, which drew reactions from Nigerians and other Africans.
The leader threw a jibe at Nigerians by claiming his countrymen speak one of the most refined and easily comprehensible English in Africa, as opposed to Nigerians, whose spoken English needs a translator to be understood.
The exchange has since sparked renewed interest in how countries on the continent rank globally in English proficiency.
Recent data from the EF SET, widely regarded as the world’s largest English proficiency ranking system, has provided a clearer picture.
The 2025 assessment analysed results from 2.2 million adults across 123 countries and regions. The test measures reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills through an adaptive online format.
Africa’s English proficiency rankings revealed
According to the latest rankings, South Africa leads the continent, placing highest among African nations in global English proficiency standings.
Here is the full list of the top 10 African countries:
- South Africa (Global Ranking: 13)
- Zimbabwe (Global Ranking: 13)
- Kenya (Global Ranking: 19)
- Zambia (Global Ranking: 27)
- Nigeria (Global Ranking: 29)
- Ghana (Global Ranking: 36)
- Uganda (Global Ranking: 53)
- Ethiopia (Global Ranking: 65)
- Tunisia (Global Ranking: 66)
- Morocco (Global Ranking: 68)
US mission opens free English courses for Nigerians
Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has rolled out free online English language courses for Nigerians, broadening access to professional learning tools designed to improve workplace communication and career prospects.
The initiative was disclosed via the mission’s official X account on Thursday, January 29.
It forms part of ongoing educational outreach focused on skills development and global competitiveness.
Participants are expected to benefit from flexible learning schedules and exposure to an international network of peers pursuing similar goals.
The courses are delivered under the U.S. Department of State’s Online Professional English Network programme. The platform supports learners who want to improve language use in professional settings, particularly in sectors where strong communication is critical for advancement.
US embassy introduces new tool
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Abuja introduced a Visa Navigator tool designed to help applicants find clear answers to common visa-related questions and identify the right channels for assistance.
The digital guide is aimed at reducing confusion around visa processes while improving access to official information for Nigerians seeking U.S. consular services.
The embassy said the navigator directs users to relevant guidance based on their needs and helps them understand when and how to request further support. Officials clarified that the tool functions strictly as an information guide and not as a substitute for formal visa applications or immigration procedures.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng