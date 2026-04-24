South Africa ranked as the top African country in English proficiency, according to the 2025 EF SET global assessment

The rankings were based on data from 2.2 million adults across 123 countries, measuring reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills

The list gained renewed attention following recent online exchanges involving African leaders over English usage and fluency

Fresh debate over English usage and proficiency across Africa has continued to trend online following recent remarks by Kenyan President William Ruto, which drew reactions from Nigerians and other Africans.

The leader threw a jibe at Nigerians by claiming his countrymen speak one of the most refined and easily comprehensible English in Africa, as opposed to Nigerians, whose spoken English needs a translator to be understood.

Kenyan President mocked Nigerian-accented English for being too difficult to comprehend. Photo: Getty, ABAT

Source: Getty Images

The exchange has since sparked renewed interest in how countries on the continent rank globally in English proficiency.

Recent data from the EF SET, widely regarded as the world’s largest English proficiency ranking system, has provided a clearer picture.

The 2025 assessment analysed results from 2.2 million adults across 123 countries and regions. The test measures reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills through an adaptive online format.

Africa’s English proficiency rankings revealed

According to the latest rankings, South Africa leads the continent, placing highest among African nations in global English proficiency standings.

Here is the full list of the top 10 African countries:

South Africa (Global Ranking: 13) Zimbabwe (Global Ranking: 13) Kenya (Global Ranking: 19) Zambia (Global Ranking: 27) Nigeria (Global Ranking: 29) Ghana (Global Ranking: 36) Uganda (Global Ranking: 53) Ethiopia (Global Ranking: 65) Tunisia (Global Ranking: 66) Morocco (Global Ranking: 68)

US mission opens free English courses for Nigerians

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has rolled out free online English language courses for Nigerians, broadening access to professional learning tools designed to improve workplace communication and career prospects.

The initiative was disclosed via the mission’s official X account on Thursday, January 29.

The US Mission in Abuja has opened free online English courses for Nigerians. Photo: USMission

Source: Twitter

It forms part of ongoing educational outreach focused on skills development and global competitiveness.

Participants are expected to benefit from flexible learning schedules and exposure to an international network of peers pursuing similar goals.

The courses are delivered under the U.S. Department of State’s Online Professional English Network programme. The platform supports learners who want to improve language use in professional settings, particularly in sectors where strong communication is critical for advancement.

US embassy introduces new tool

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Abuja introduced a Visa Navigator tool designed to help applicants find clear answers to common visa-related questions and identify the right channels for assistance.

The digital guide is aimed at reducing confusion around visa processes while improving access to official information for Nigerians seeking U.S. consular services.

The embassy said the navigator directs users to relevant guidance based on their needs and helps them understand when and how to request further support. Officials clarified that the tool functions strictly as an information guide and not as a substitute for formal visa applications or immigration procedures.

Source: Legit.ng