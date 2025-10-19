Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Omoyele Sowore and others not to protest Nnamdi Kanu’s release close to Aso Rock Villa and its environs, the National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

The Police said this is in line with the subsisting Order of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, given on 17th October, 2025, by Honourable Justice M.G. Umar, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Benjamin Hundeyin, urged those in support or opposed to the ongoing agitation for Kanu’s release to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order.

Hundeyin stated this in a statement issued via the Police handle @PoliceNG on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

He said the right to protest must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of the law.

“Accordingly, all intending protesters and counter-protest groups are strongly advised to avoid restricted areas and to refrain from any act capable of provoking confrontation or disturbing public order. The Force will ensure the free flow of traffic, protection of lives and property, and security of all law-abiding citizens.”

He added that the Police will maintain visible and strategic deployments across vulnerable locations.

The Police spokesperson said this is to ensure the safety of residents and lawful activities in the FCT.

All organisers and participants are therefore advised to:

•Avoid the restricted areas specified by the Court;

•Refrain from carrying weapons, engaging in provocative conduct, or encouraging others to breach the law; and

•Channel grievances through the courts and other lawful avenues rather than the streets.

'Free Nnamdi Kanu' Protest: US issues security alert

Recall that ahead of the 'Free Nnamdi Kanu Now' protests slated for Monday, October 20 in the FCT, Abuja, the US embassy has issued a security alert.

In a statement published on its website, the Embassy cautioned that the protest could lead to disruptions and potential violence.

The embassy advised US citizens to steer clear of the protest areas and limit their movement across the city.

