Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been faulted for being the architect of his own defeat in the 2015 presidential election

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator in the Eighth Senate, made the claim while speaking in an interview recently

According to Senator Sani, there are three things that former President Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu or any other president cannot do, and he mentioned them

Shehu Sani, the former senator of the Eighth National Assembly, has mentioned three things that former President Goodluck Jonathan did that orchestrated his defeat in the 2015 presidential election, which President Bola Tinubu or any president can do.

Recall that Jonathan, the 2015 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was seeking re-election but lost to late President Muhammadu Buhari of the now ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the historic election.

Shehu Sani mentions 3 things that Goodluck Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu can't do Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

However, Senator Sani, while reflecting on how the former president lost in the election in 2015 to the APC, explained that there are three things that Jonathan did that he did not believe Tinubu or any other president could do.

First, Jonathan was said to have written to late Buhari, then his opposition, to submit a nominee for the position of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in which the Katsina-born politician did. Also, Sani explained that Jonathan appointed an INEC chairman he had never met or known anything about before.

Sani, who is seeking re-election in the 2027 general elections, concluded that former President Jonathan was handed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the election, and he accepted without scrutinising its implications for his election.

Jonathan vs Tinubu: Nigerians react as Sani speaks

Nigerians, in large numbers, have started reacting to the revelation by the former senator. Below are some of their comments:

Emmanuel Uchechukwu defended the former president's action:

"'Jonathan appointed an INEC chairman whom he has never known...' Isn't that how it's supposed to be sometimes in a 'progressive-minded nation'? The President is not meant to know everybody."

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani speaks on Goodluck Jonathan's defeat Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Obeleye Krukrubo described Jonathan as a president with a large heart:

"Mr Sani is so small that he doesn't realise that it takes a man with a large heart to do what Jonathan did, even to his detriment."

Isen commended the former president:

"I keep saying it, the reason why the APC opposition was strong is that Jonathan understood the importance of a thriving opposition for the success of our democracy. If he had witch-hunted APC as they do now, the party would not have contested in 2015."

Opeoluwa criticised the former president:

"Chai, my head hurts. What Shegy said is that to dignify Jonathan, you have good intentions, and you set up a structure that will give power to a bad man, Jonathan; your own kind of wickedness deserves special prayers."

You can see the video of the former senator on X here:

APGA declares Tinubu as consensus presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's second term has been boosted ahead of the 2027 presidential election as APGA announced him as its preferred candidate in the poll.

Sly Ezeokenwa, the national chairman of APGA, announced the development during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, March 5.

Ezeokenwa's declaration came barely one year after Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra and the leader of the party, declared his support and that of APGA for President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng