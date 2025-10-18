Imo police summoned MASSOB leader Ralph Uwazuruike to appear before the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Owerri over alleged criminal offences

MASSOB alleged the police invitation was a plot to stop Uwazuruike from joining the ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ peaceful protest

Uwazuruike vowed to remain calm and insisted his support for Nnamdi Kanu’s release was rooted in justice and non-violence

The Imo state police command has summoned the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike.

Legit.ng gathered that the action was to make him appear before its Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) in Owerri over alleged criminal activities.

According to a police invitation letter dated October 16, 2025, Uwazuruike is expected to report to the unit by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 20, the same day civil society groups are set to stage nationwide protests calling for the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The letter, signed by ASP John Ebute, ASP Eze Jet, and Inspector Alice Zakari, directs Uwazuruike to answer questions relating to “criminal invasion, forgery, and wilful damage.”

MASSOB alleges plot to silence leader before protest

Reacting to the development, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra described the invitation as a veiled attempt to keep its leader from joining the “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now” protest.

In a statement signed by Uwazuruike’s Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha, MASSOB confirmed that the pro-Biafra leader had been ordered to appear before the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on Monday morning, Vanguard reported.

“The timing of this invitation is suspicious. It appears to be a move to stop Chief Uwazuruike from participating in the peaceful protest demanding Nnamdi Kanu’s release," the group said.

Uwazuruike vows to remain calm and resolute

Speaking in a viral video that circulated on social media, Uwazuruike reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful advocacy and his determination to attend the protest despite the police summons, Punch reported.

“I will be part of any peaceful protest for Nnamdi Kanu’s release. This is not about Kanu alone; it is about our collective dignity as a people.

“I have no problem with the police invitation. It is clear the summon was intended to prevent me from joining the planned peaceful protest on October 20. I remain firm, calm, and unshaken," Uwazuruike said.

‘Our struggle remains non-violent,’ says MASSOB

MASSOB reiterated that Uwazuruike’s support for the protest stems from his belief in justice and non-violence, principles that have guided the group’s self-determination campaign since inception.

“The struggle for Biafra is founded on conscience and peaceful engagement. Chief Uwazuruike’s position is clear, this is not about confrontation but about fairness and human rights," Mocha added.

The group urged security agencies to respect citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and ensure that the planned demonstrations are not disrupted.

