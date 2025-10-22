President Bola Tinubu's ministers have been named by Nnamdi Kanu as his witnesses as he prepares to defend himself in his ongoing terrorism trial

Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has mentioned President Bola Tinubu's ministers and those who worked with late President Muhammadu Buhari as witnesses in his ongoing terrorism trial.

The detained Nnamdi Kanu also mentioned two sitting governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the southeast and southwest, and several top security chiefs from the Buhari administration were also mentioned.

Nnamdi Kanu is ready to defend himself

In a fresh motion, he personally signed and filed before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Kanu assured that he was ready to defend himself as the court had ordered.

According to Vanguard, the suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, was dated Monday, October 20 and was filed on Tuesday, October 21.

The embattled proscribed IPOB leader said that the move was in compliance with the honourable court order on October 16, 2025, which directed the defendant to start his defence on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Kanu told the court that his plan was to present witnesses totalling 23. However, they would be divided into two. The first set would be referred to as “ordinary but material witnesses,” while the second category would be tagged as “vital and compellable”, who shall be “summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”

Nnamdi Kanu asks for 90 days for defence

He then prayed the court to grant him a 90-day timeframe to allow him to conclude his defence because of the number of witnesses he intends to call. He also informed the court that he would be testifying on his behalf, "providing a sworn account of the facts, denying the allegations, and explaining the political context of his statements and actions.”

Among those prominent under "compellable witnesses" are two ministers of President Tinubu, who are Nyesom Wike and David Umahi, the minister of the FCT and Works. Also among them are two APC governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Hope Uzodimma of Imo. Former AGF Abubakar Malami is also included.

Others included former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd); former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), the immediate-past Governor of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; the immediate-past Director General (DG), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; former DG of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi.

Nnamdi Kanu says he is ready to defend himself

