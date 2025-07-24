Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: “How Buhari Ruled Nigeria,” Osinbajo Speaks
Nigeria

Breaking: “How Buhari Ruled Nigeria,” Osinbajo Speaks

by  Esther Odili reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • At the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yemi Osinbajo highlighted the late president Buhari's service to the nation
  • Osinbajo noted that Buhari, who is a convicted and converted democrat, in his many years in public service, served the nation with honesty, transparency & integrity
  • Legit.ng reported that the APC NEC meeting was presided over by the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his deputy Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders across the country were in attendance

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The immediate past vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Thursday, July 24, revealed that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari proved that it is possible to serve in Nigeria with honesty and integrity.

Osinbajo hails Buhari's service to the nation
Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, delivers a tribute in honour of late president Muhammadu Buhari during the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: Aso Villa
Source: Facebook

Osinbajo spoke on Thursday, July 24, during a brief session in honour of Buhari at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Read also

APC NEC meeting: Tinubu digs at PDP, Atiku-led coalition, video trends

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that as a “convicted and converted” democrat, Buhari showed a commitment to the rule of law.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“In his many years in public service, he (Buhari) proved that you can serve with honesty, transparency and integrity,” he said.
“He ran for office thrice and lost and pursued his rights in the courts, losing all three times. It was only the fourth time that he won. He demonstrated belief in the Constitution and the rule of law.”
Osinbajo, who served as deputy to the late president for eight years, speaks on his legacy at the APC's NEC meeting.
Osinbajo speaks on his legacy at the APC's NEC meeting Photo credit: Aso Villa
Source: Facebook

The former VP was invited to attend the All Progressives Congress 14th APC's NEC meeting on Thursday, the first since the passing of the former president.

Osinbajo, who is one of the founding fathers of the APC, served as deputy to late President Buhari for eight years.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over the APC's 14th NEC meeting in Abuja, attended by party leaders, governors, ministers, and lawmakers.

Read also

Tinubu, Osinbajo present as top APC figures gather in Abuja for crucial NEC meeting

The agenda included a tribute to the late former President Buhari and the swearing-in of the new APC national chairman.

The gathering is seen as a strategic move to strengthen party unity and prepare for the 2027 general elections.

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

But on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late president.

Read more on Buhari here:

Read also

APC: Gemade, 3 other party chieftains who may succeed Ganduje as national chairman

Akpabio fires shot at Buhari’s critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio slammed those criticising the late Buhari.

Speaking during the special Federal Executive Council meeting held in honour of the late statesman in Abuja, Akpabio shared how he ruled Nigeria in honesty and transparency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: