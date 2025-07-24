At the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yemi Osinbajo highlighted the late president Buhari's service to the nation

Osinbajo noted that Buhari, who is a convicted and converted democrat, in his many years in public service, served the nation with honesty, transparency & integrity

Legit.ng reported that the APC NEC meeting was presided over by the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his deputy Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders across the country were in attendance

The immediate past vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Thursday, July 24, revealed that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari proved that it is possible to serve in Nigeria with honesty and integrity.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, delivers a tribute in honour of late president Muhammadu Buhari during the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: Aso Villa

Osinbajo spoke on Thursday, July 24, during a brief session in honour of Buhari at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that as a “convicted and converted” democrat, Buhari showed a commitment to the rule of law.

“In his many years in public service, he (Buhari) proved that you can serve with honesty, transparency and integrity,” he said.

“He ran for office thrice and lost and pursued his rights in the courts, losing all three times. It was only the fourth time that he won. He demonstrated belief in the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Osinbajo speaks on his legacy at the APC's NEC meeting Photo credit: Aso Villa

The former VP was invited to attend the All Progressives Congress 14th APC's NEC meeting on Thursday, the first since the passing of the former president.

Osinbajo, who is one of the founding fathers of the APC, served as deputy to late President Buhari for eight years.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over the APC's 14th NEC meeting in Abuja, attended by party leaders, governors, ministers, and lawmakers.

The agenda included a tribute to the late former President Buhari and the swearing-in of the new APC national chairman.

The gathering is seen as a strategic move to strengthen party unity and prepare for the 2027 general elections.

How Buhari was honoured and buried

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

But on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late president.

Akpabio fires shot at Buhari’s critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio slammed those criticising the late Buhari.

Speaking during the special Federal Executive Council meeting held in honour of the late statesman in Abuja, Akpabio shared how he ruled Nigeria in honesty and transparency.

