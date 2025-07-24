Breaking: “How Buhari Ruled Nigeria,” Osinbajo Speaks
- At the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Yemi Osinbajo highlighted the late president Buhari's service to the nation
- Osinbajo noted that Buhari, who is a convicted and converted democrat, in his many years in public service, served the nation with honesty, transparency & integrity
- Legit.ng reported that the APC NEC meeting was presided over by the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his deputy Kashim Shettima, and other APC leaders across the country were in attendance
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The immediate past vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Thursday, July 24, revealed that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari proved that it is possible to serve in Nigeria with honesty and integrity.
Osinbajo spoke on Thursday, July 24, during a brief session in honour of Buhari at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting.
As reported by Daily Trust, he added that as a “convicted and converted” democrat, Buhari showed a commitment to the rule of law.
“In his many years in public service, he (Buhari) proved that you can serve with honesty, transparency and integrity,” he said.
“He ran for office thrice and lost and pursued his rights in the courts, losing all three times. It was only the fourth time that he won. He demonstrated belief in the Constitution and the rule of law.”
The former VP was invited to attend the All Progressives Congress 14th APC's NEC meeting on Thursday, the first since the passing of the former president.
Osinbajo, who is one of the founding fathers of the APC, served as deputy to late President Buhari for eight years.
Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over the APC's 14th NEC meeting in Abuja, attended by party leaders, governors, ministers, and lawmakers.
The agenda included a tribute to the late former President Buhari and the swearing-in of the new APC national chairman.
The gathering is seen as a strategic move to strengthen party unity and prepare for the 2027 general elections.
How Buhari was honoured and buried
Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.
But on Thursday, July 17, 2025, during an an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late president.
Read more on Buhari here:
- Akpabio suffers gaffe, says Nigeria impressed with Tinubu’s burial instead of Buhari, video trends
- Just in: Buhari’s grave has a new look as photos emerge
- “What Nigerians will remember Buhari for,” Top political analyst speaks
- “Some graves are better than thrones”: Buhari’s youngest child pens emotional tribute
- "Emotional moment": Photo of Aisha hugging Nigerian flag that draped Buhari's corpse melts hearts
Akpabio fires shot at Buhari’s critics
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio slammed those criticising the late Buhari.
Speaking during the special Federal Executive Council meeting held in honour of the late statesman in Abuja, Akpabio shared how he ruled Nigeria in honesty and transparency.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.